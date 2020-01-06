Fox & Friends host offers excuse for Trump’s failure to notify Congress of Iran attack: ‘Do you think he really trusts the Democrats?’

“Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy offered an excuse for President Donald Trump’s failure to notify Congress of an airstrike to kill a key Iranian military leader on Iraqi soil.

Congressional Democrats have complained that the president may have violated the law by ordering the strike that killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani without sharing his plans with top congressional leaders and some committee chairs — but Doocy said he didn’t blame Trump for ignoring the law.

“Why didn’t the president notify Congress before he hit (Suleimani)?” Doocy said. “Do you think he really trusts the Democrats who are impeaching him right now?”

The show’s producers then showed a clip of Secretary of State Mike Pompeo dismissing criticism on “Fox News Sunday” that Trump launched the attack to distract from his impeachment.

“You should ask Mr. Suleimani,” Pompeo said, and the “Fox & Friends” hosts burst into laughter.

“Not available for comment,” Doocy said.

“Busy over the last six months,” said co-host Brian Kilmeade. “Time for us to stand up and do something.”

Steve Doocy: "Why didn't the president notify Congress before he hit [Soleimani]? Do you think he really trusts the Democrats who are impeaching him right now?" pic.twitter.com/FTuedtlZXS — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 6, 2020