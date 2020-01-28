Fox & Friends hosts visibly deflated after Andrew Napolitano destroys their hope for a quick impeachment trial
Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano deflated the hosts of “Fox & Friends” by poking holes in their impeachment defense of President Donald Trump.
Co-host Steve Doocy argued that Trump’s conversations with former national security adviser John Bolton and other White House officials were protected by executive privilege, but Napolitano pointed out that wasn’t necessarily so.
“If John came here as he used to, and started spilling the beans, that would violate the privilege,” Napolitano said of Bolton, a former Fox News guest. “But it would be perfectly lawful and he would be able to do it. If he did it in a press conference it would be lawful and he could do it. The question is, can he do it under oath in the well of the Senate? That’s where the authority is divided.”
“(Sen. John) Cornyn told you he thinks the president would challenge it, and it would go to a district court — I have a different view,” Napolitano continued. “I think the chief justice would order it, and if the Senate didn’t overrule that ordering, John would have to testify. No judge would take jurisdiction of the case after the chief justice had ordered it.”
Steve Doocy claims John Bolton’s testimony is “protected by privilege,” but Andrew Napolitano says that TV appearances or press conferences “would violate the privilege, but it would be perfectly lawful.” He predicts the Chief Justice would order his testimony if it came to that pic.twitter.com/RZ3AAswldG
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 28, 2020
