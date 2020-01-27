Fox & Friends panics over Bolton bombshells: ‘Devastating’ because impeachment trial was ‘on the fast track to closing out’
“Fox & Friends” hosts warned that leaks of John Bolton’s book could blow up President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.
Co-host Brian Kilmeade told viewers that excerpts from the former national security adviser’s book could force Republicans to hear additional witness testimony, and he fears the Trump administration was at war with itself.
“If John Bolton’s lawyers are telling the truth here, and they just submitted (the transcript) in and it’s leaked out,” Kilmeade said, “if that is indeed the case, more evidence that people within the administration are against the administration.”
Bolton revealed in the forthcoming book that Trump told his former national security adviser that Ukraine aid was tied to an investigation of Joe Biden and his son, and Kilmeade admitted that could complicate the Senate trial.
“Devastating timing,” he said, “because this thing was on the fast track to closing out without witnesses on Friday. Only Mitt Romney pretty much saying ‘I want to see witnesses,’ everyone else saying ‘I’ve heard enough,’ and now this giving fuel to the Sen. (Chuck) Schumers of the world, the Adam Schiffs of the world saying ‘I want a witness,’ and he wants to testify.”
Brian Kilmeade says John Bolton's book manuscript being "leaked out" is "more evidence that people within the administration are against the administration." Kilmeade also says it's "devastating timing, because this thing was on the fast track to closing out without witnesses." pic.twitter.com/SytTnCQ53g
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 27, 2020
Frantic Trump tries to block Senate from calling Bolton after bombshell book blows up his Ukraine defense
President Donald Trump went to bed fretting about John Bolton, and he woke up worried about his former national security adviser.
Excerpts from Bolton's new book leaked Sunday, claiming that Trump told him that Ukraine aid was tied to an investigation of Joe Biden and his son -- putting new pressure on Republican senators to approve additional witness testimony in the impeachment trial.
"The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify," Trump tweeted Monday morning. "It is up to them, not up to the Senate!"
The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify. It is up to them, not up to the Senate!
GOP senators will ignore Bolton bombshell because they ‘just want this over’: ex-White House official
Appearing on CNN's "New Day," in the wake of the New York Times bombshell revelation that former national security adviser John Bolton book blows up the central impeachment defense put forward by Donald Trump's lawyers, former White House press secretary Joe Lockhart said it may not be enough to persuade Senate Republicans to allow witnesses.
According to the Times, "President Trump directly tied the withholding of almost $400 million in American security aid to investigations that he sought from Ukrainian officials, according to an unpublished manuscript of a book that John R. Bolton, Mr. Trump’s former national security adviser, wrote about his time in the White House. The firsthand account of the link between the aid and investigations, which is based on meetings and conversations Mr. Bolton had with Mr. Trump, undercuts a key component of the president’s impeachment defense."