Fox News and Trump aide mocked for using a conservative reporter’s sarcasm to claim liberals attacked Vince Vaughn
Fox News and White House press aide Hogan Gidley got their facts wrong yet again.
It all began with a conspiracy theory Tuesday that liberals were trying to “get Vince Vaughn canceled.” Conservatives raged about “cancel culture,” which advocates punishing those they disagree with by getting them fired or their shows canceled.
The problem, however, is that the so-called “liberal” who Gidley and Fox are using as an example of the attack on Vaughn was a conservative Washington Examiner reporter, who was joking. To make matters worse, Vaugh’s latest appearance in a television show was “F is for Family.” He hasn’t been on the show since 2018.
As Vox reporter Aaron Rupar pointed out, the network was so desperate to gin up outrage they didn’t seem to account for sarcasm in tweets.
Doocy: "Unless America talks to the other side and we can talk to each other, they might as well just split the country right in half"
Kilmeade: "They tried that once"
Doocy: "Well they did, but that's what we're going to. If you can't talk to each other, we're in big trouble" pic.twitter.com/lELNNSjAd7
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 14, 2020
“Fox News is so dense they don’t realize the one tweet they keep using to smear the hysterical libs was posted sarcastically by a Washington Examiner staffer. Beyond parody,” tweeted Rupar.
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2020
You can see other responses in the tweets below:
They know what it is, and they don’t care. The tweet will be seen by millions of senile, rural dummies and just get them more riled up. There is no need to be honest when your viewers will believe anything you tell them.
— Percy Chuggs (@PercyChuggs) January 14, 2020
No one gives a 💩 about Vince Vaughn. Trumpers are spending far more energy than libs to push a story about libs being outraged. Not true. But when your cult leader has the emotional maturity of a 5 yr old, we begin to understand why his worshippers behave as they do.
— D◾◾ G◾◾s◾n (@DeeGib) January 14, 2020
Beyond parody! And how does the left own cancel culture? I seem to recall right wingers calling for a boycott of Starbucks, Nike & smashing their coffee makers after the coffee makers got their money. Oh and burning their football jerseys after the jersey makers got their 💰
— Lenabenas (@lenabenas21) January 14, 2020
What do you expect them to do, hold their cursor over the guy’s name and read the bio that pops up without even having to click on anything?
— Jared Lipof (@jaredlipof) January 14, 2020
90% of Fox viewers cite it as their ONLY source of news. Fox doesn’t have to be accurate, they just have to be on-message
— Alan! (@o2bnobx) January 14, 2020
But it’s so shiny.
— MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) January 14, 2020
No one has given a shit about Vince Vaughan for years.
— Frohike of The Deep State (@FrohikeT) January 14, 2020
Breaking Banner
Indicted Giuliani associate scrawled reminder to pressure Ukrainian president on Ritz-Carlton stationery
On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee released some of the documents turned over by indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas, who allegedly aided in the scheme to use military aid to extort Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky into announcing an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden.
One of the most eye-catching documents to be released is a hastily-scrawled note, written on stationery from the Ritz-Carlton hotel in Vienna, Austria, which read "get Zalensky [sic] to Annonce [sic] that the Biden case will be Investigated."
House Intel is releasing some of the documents from Lev Parnas - including this scrawled note: "get Zalensky to Annonce that the Biden case will Be Investigated" pic.twitter.com/m3slygGDOj
Breaking Banner
West Point cadet busted crowdfunding travel fare for adult film star to be his date to a service academy dance
On Tuesday, the military news website Task & Purpose reported that a cadet at the United States Military Academy West Point tried to bring a porn star to the academy's Yearling Winter Weekend banquet — and launched a campaign on the crowdfunding website GoFundMe to raise $1,200 for airfare and lodging for his supposed date.
"Diamond Foxxx agreed to go to Y dubs with me if I can pay for her plane ticket and hotel room," posted the unidentified cadet, who went by the username "Mr. Krabs." "Problem is I'm on the yuk payroll and I have no money. Please help a young boy's dream come true."
Legal experts perplexed why Trump-appointed judge refuses to rule on Trump tax case until other Trump cases are decided
Legal experts are scratching their heads after a federal judge appointed by President Donald Trump announced on Tuesday he is delaying handing down his decision in a Trump tax returns case until other federal judges hand down their decisions in other Trump cases. That judge is a former Trump transition team volunteer and has donated to the Trump campaign.
District Judge Trevor McFadden of the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia announced he will hold up his ruling in a case brought by the House Ways and Means Committee against the U.S. Treasury Dept. The case involves gaining access to six years of Trump's tax returns. The law clearly says the IRS "shall" hand them over to Congress. The Trump administration says Congress has no right to investigate.