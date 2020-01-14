Fox News and Trump aide mocked for using a conservative reporter’s sarcasm to claim liberals attacked Vince Vaughn

Fox News and White House press aide Hogan Gidley got their facts wrong yet again.

It all began with a conspiracy theory Tuesday that liberals were trying to “get Vince Vaughn canceled.” Conservatives raged about “cancel culture,” which advocates punishing those they disagree with by getting them fired or their shows canceled.

The problem, however, is that the so-called “liberal” who Gidley and Fox are using as an example of the attack on Vaughn was a conservative Washington Examiner reporter, who was joking. To make matters worse, Vaugh’s latest appearance in a television show was “F is for Family.” He hasn’t been on the show since 2018.

ADVERTISEMENT

As Vox reporter Aaron Rupar pointed out, the network was so desperate to gin up outrage they didn’t seem to account for sarcasm in tweets.

Doocy: "Unless America talks to the other side and we can talk to each other, they might as well just split the country right in half" Kilmeade: "They tried that once" Doocy: "Well they did, but that's what we're going to. If you can't talk to each other, we're in big trouble" pic.twitter.com/lELNNSjAd7 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 14, 2020

“Fox News is so dense they don’t realize the one tweet they keep using to smear the hysterical libs was posted sarcastically by a Washington Examiner staffer. Beyond parody,” tweeted Rupar.

Fox News is so dense they don’t realize the one tweet they keep using to smear the hysterical libs was posted sarcastically by a Washington Examiner staffer. Beyond parody. https://t.co/lq3TGns9OC — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

You can see other responses in the tweets below:

They know what it is, and they don’t care. The tweet will be seen by millions of senile, rural dummies and just get them more riled up. There is no need to be honest when your viewers will believe anything you tell them. — Percy Chuggs (@PercyChuggs) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

No one gives a 💩 about Vince Vaughn. Trumpers are spending far more energy than libs to push a story about libs being outraged. Not true. But when your cult leader has the emotional maturity of a 5 yr old, we begin to understand why his worshippers behave as they do. — D◾◾ G◾◾s◾n (@DeeGib) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Beyond parody! And how does the left own cancel culture? I seem to recall right wingers calling for a boycott of Starbucks, Nike & smashing their coffee makers after the coffee makers got their money. Oh and burning their football jerseys after the jersey makers got their 💰 — Lenabenas (@lenabenas21) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What do you expect them to do, hold their cursor over the guy’s name and read the bio that pops up without even having to click on anything? — Jared Lipof (@jaredlipof) January 14, 2020

90% of Fox viewers cite it as their ONLY source of news. Fox doesn’t have to be accurate, they just have to be on-message — Alan! (@o2bnobx) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

90% of Fox viewers cite it as their ONLY source of news. Fox doesn’t have to be accurate, they just have to be on-message — Alan! (@o2bnobx) January 14, 2020

But it’s so shiny. — MoreSkyPlease (@Moreskyplease) January 14, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT