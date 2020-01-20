Quantcast
Fox News announces Trump added a bunch of far-right Republicans to his impeachment team

1 hour ago

President Donald Trump added a number of far-right congressional Republicans to his impeachment trial defense team.

“The legal team for the White House just got a lot bigger, Fox News reported Monday.

The network announced Trump has added Representatives Jim Jordan (R-OH), Doug Collins (R-GA), Debbie Lesko (R-AZ), Mark Meadows (R-NC), John Ratcliffe (R-TX), Elise Stefanik (R-NY) and Lee Zeldin (R-NY).

The members of Congress will reportedly be “advisors” to the legal team and will not be speaking on the floor of the Senate.

Previously, Trump added controversial attorneys Alan Dershowitz, Ken Starr, and Pam Bondi to his defense team.

White House counsel Pat Cipollone is leading the defense, personal Trump lawyer Jay Sekulow is also on the team.

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has yet to join the defense.

