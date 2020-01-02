Fox News’ Napolitano predicts Trump will welcome Putin to Mar-a-Lago and abandon his border wall

Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano said that President Donald Trump is about to start a war with Iran if his bombings are any indication. The warning was part of a “predictions” list published on FoxNews.com where Napolitano also said he anticipated Trump would bring Putin to Mar-a-Lago.

After breaking the Iran Nuclear Treaty, the relationship between the U.S. and the country has gone downhill fast.

“In 2020, Trump will start a war with Iran” and “be reelected.” He also explained, “more American troops will be deployed around the world than are today.”

The latter flies in the face of Trump’s promise to bring troops home and stop “endless wars.”

When asked about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Napolitano predicted that Trump would invite his friend to his Florida resort.

“In 2020, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet privately at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. Trump has already hosted the Japanese prime minister and Chinese president to spend time at the resort.

He also predicted Trump would abandon his efforts to build the border wall and likely “pick more fights than a fourth-grade schoolyard bully.”

Read the full list at FoxNews.com.