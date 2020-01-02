Fox News’ Napolitano predicts Trump will welcome Putin to Mar-a-Lago and abandon his border wall
Fox News’ Judge Andrew Napolitano said that President Donald Trump is about to start a war with Iran if his bombings are any indication. The warning was part of a “predictions” list published on FoxNews.com where Napolitano also said he anticipated Trump would bring Putin to Mar-a-Lago.
After breaking the Iran Nuclear Treaty, the relationship between the U.S. and the country has gone downhill fast.
“In 2020, Trump will start a war with Iran” and “be reelected.” He also explained, “more American troops will be deployed around the world than are today.”
The latter flies in the face of Trump’s promise to bring troops home and stop “endless wars.”
When asked about his relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Napolitano predicted that Trump would invite his friend to his Florida resort.
“In 2020, Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet privately at Mar-a-Lago,” he said. Trump has already hosted the Japanese prime minister and Chinese president to spend time at the resort.
He also predicted Trump would abandon his efforts to build the border wall and likely “pick more fights than a fourth-grade schoolyard bully.”
Breaking Banner
AT&T is pocketing billions from Trump’s tax cut — and now he’s silent while the company lays off workers
American telecom giant AT&T has reaped major rewards from President Donald Trump's signature tax cut -- and now the company is laying off American workers despite pledging to use its tax windfall to create jobs.
According to Vox, some estimates have claimed that AT&T will save upwards of $42 billion over a decade from the tax cuts, which passed in 2017.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s trade war destroyed manufacturing jobs and hiked costs: Federal Reserve study
President Donald Trump's tariffs are hurting some of the companies he promised to protect.
The president levied tariffs on hundreds of billions of dollars worth of imports from Asia, Latin America and Europe, and China retaliated with tariffs of its own -- which all helped kill jobs and increase manufacturing costs, reported Business Insider.
The Federal Reserve released a study late last month that shows the costs of Trump's trade war outweighed the benefits and plunged the already weakened manufacturing sector into one of its worst years for job cuts in the past decade.
Fox News’ Napolitano predicts Trump will welcome Putin to Mar-a-Lago and abandon his border wall
Fox News' Judge Andrew Napolitano said that President Donald Trump is about to start a war with Iran if his bombings are any indication. The warning was part of a "predictions" list published on FoxNews.com where Napolitano also said he anticipated Trump would bring Putin to Mar-a-Lago.
After breaking the Iran Nuclear Treaty, the relationship between the U.S. and the country has gone downhill fast.
"In 2020, Trump will start a war with Iran" and "be reelected." He also explained, "more American troops will be deployed around the world than are today."