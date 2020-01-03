Fox News reporter calls out Pompeo for claiming assassination was part of a ‘de-escalation strategy’
While his colleagues over on Fox Business Channel were whipping themselves into a lather over President Donald Trump’s military strike on Iran, a Fox News reporter called out the secretary of state’s justification of the attack.
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News earlier Friday that the strike, which killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, was “aimed at disrupting (an attack on U.S. interests), disrupting further aggression and we hope, setting the conditions for de-escalation as well.”
Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, reporting from Jordan, dismissed those claims as ridiculous.
“Te reality on the ground is what happened last night, the United States assassinating the senior most Iranian military official, is anything but de-escalation,” Yingst said.
“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, couldn’t disagree.
“You’re right about that, Trey, thank you,” he said.
Trump to court evangelical Latinos at Miami megachurch where many congregants are undocumented
In a brand new outreach effort to evangelicals, President Trump's reelection campaign is set to launch the Evangelicals for Trump Coalition, which is in part an effort to bolster support among Latino evangelicals who haven't quite matched their white counterparts' support for the President.
As The Washington Post points out, Trump will appear at El Rey Jesús church in Miami this Friday, which is led by Guillermo Maldonado, a prominent Hispanic evangelical Trump ally. However, Trump's hardline immigration policies make for a complicated pitch.
According to the Miami Herald, Maldonado reassured his undocumented Hispanic congregants that don't have to worry about being deported if they show up to the event.
Trump left a key position unfilled — and it may explain mistakes in the Suleimani assassination
President Donald Trump's failure to fill a key position at the Pentagon may explain some of the criticism the administration is receiving following the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
While Trump often brags about his success in filling judicial vacancies, the president has failed to fill key vacancies in the executive branch -- a problem compounded by the high rate of people leaving government during his presidency.
One key vacancy is in the spotlight following the assassination.
Luke Hartig, the former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC), explained the situation in an analysis published by Just Security.
Trump’s ‘unshakably loyal base’ will blindly follow him into a war with Iran: columnist
Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Thursday night when a strike by U.S. forces killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. And journalist Julia Ioffe, in an article for GQ, laments that President Donald Trump’s loyalists will gladly follow him into a devastating war with Iran.
“It’s no surprise that, with Tehran and its national pride backed into a corner, tensions finally bubbled over,” Ioffe explains. “As Trump rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago, violence erupted in the region: an Iranian-backed militia killed an American contractor, the U.S. responded with drone strikes, killing militia members, and protestors swarmed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, chanting, ‘Death to America.’”