Fox News reporter calls out Pompeo for claiming assassination was part of a ‘de-escalation strategy’

While his colleagues over on Fox Business Channel were whipping themselves into a lather over President Donald Trump’s military strike on Iran, a Fox News reporter called out the secretary of state’s justification of the attack.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo told Fox News earlier Friday that the strike, which killed Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, was “aimed at disrupting (an attack on U.S. interests), disrupting further aggression and we hope, setting the conditions for de-escalation as well.”

Fox News foreign correspondent Trey Yingst, reporting from Jordan, dismissed those claims as ridiculous.

“Te reality on the ground is what happened last night, the United States assassinating the senior most Iranian military official, is anything but de-escalation,” Yingst said.

“Fox & Friends” host Steve Doocy, couldn’t disagree.

“You’re right about that, Trey, thank you,” he said.

