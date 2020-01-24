Fox News scorched for hiding its top legal analyst during impeachment in scathing CNN segment

Fox News’ coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment has failed to meet even the lowest of expectations, and CNN’s John Avlon on Friday chided the network for not even meeting the bare minimum requirements for keeping its viewers informed.

Avlon started his segment by recounting how Fox News doesn’t even show the impeachment trial unfiltered and instead has its right-wing hosts and guests talk over House Democrats while they present their case.

“None of which comes close to addressing the evidence,” he said.

Avlon then hammered the network for the conspicuous absence of Andrew Napolitano, who has for years been its top legal analyst and who has become a fierce critic of the president.

“Perhaps not coincidentally, the network’s senior legal analyst has been M.I.A. from prime time, possibly because he said Trump should be removed from office,” he said.

Right after that, Avlon ripped the network for hiring John Solomon, the former Hill columnist who worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on a coordinated smear campaign to get former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.

