Fox News scorched for hiding its top legal analyst during impeachment in scathing CNN segment
Fox News’ coverage of President Donald Trump’s impeachment has failed to meet even the lowest of expectations, and CNN’s John Avlon on Friday chided the network for not even meeting the bare minimum requirements for keeping its viewers informed.
Avlon started his segment by recounting how Fox News doesn’t even show the impeachment trial unfiltered and instead has its right-wing hosts and guests talk over House Democrats while they present their case.
“None of which comes close to addressing the evidence,” he said.
Avlon then hammered the network for the conspicuous absence of Andrew Napolitano, who has for years been its top legal analyst and who has become a fierce critic of the president.
“Perhaps not coincidentally, the network’s senior legal analyst has been M.I.A. from prime time, possibly because he said Trump should be removed from office,” he said.
Right after that, Avlon ripped the network for hiring John Solomon, the former Hill columnist who worked with Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani on a coordinated smear campaign to get former American ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch fired.
Watch the video below.
CNN’s Camerota baffled as GOP senator spins Chuck Schumer power-grab conspiracy theory
CNN host Alisyn Camerota seemed visibly stunned on Friday morning as a Republican senator spun an elaborate conspiracy theory about Sen. Chuck Schumer by claiming the impeachment trial of Donald Trump is just a cover for the New York Democrat to make himself Senate majority leader.
Defending President Trump, Sen. John Barrasso (R-WY) complained about having to watch videos of House impeachment hearing witnesses multiple times during the Senate impeachment trial, before turning his ire on Schumer.
"You know, Alisyn, what this is about -- and Chuck Schumer has been out front about it -- this isn't about removing the president. It's about Chuck Schumer trying to become the majority leader in the United States Senate," he accused. "He has targeted specific members of the Senate. He has attacked the Senate, the process, the senators [by] running commercials against them."
CNN’s Avlon snaps at GOP senators whining about the ‘hassle’ of impeachment: ‘Do your jobs!’
During a CNN "New Day" segment on the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump, normally staid contributor John Avlon lost his temper when talking about GOP lawmakers who have been complaining about having to sit through the hearings, angrily telling them "Do your jobs!"
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota, Avlon first bashed the Republicans for blocking subpoenaing impeachment evidence and blocking witnesses -- and then complaining that they haven't seen anything new.
"They're [GOP lawmakers] coming under pressure from the Trump White House and the Senate leadership, but just take a second to really look at the argument they're making," Avlon began. "The Senate is pushing this idea that they're not going to get witnesses anyway, because Trump's team will block it. That's totally circular because they're arguing at the same time they should have got the information that's being blocked by the Trump White House."