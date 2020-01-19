Quantcast
Connect with us

Frantic administration officials were forced to scuttle plans dealing with Suleimani killing due to Trump’s interference: report

Published

2 hours ago

on

According to a report at the Daily Beast, plans to go after Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani were months in the making and, after Donald Trump ordered his assassination, Pentagon and State Department officials were forced to scuttle their plans to handle the fallout because of how the president reacted in the aftermath.

The reports states, “The ensuing days became a mad dash to reconcile the intense intra-administration tensions over what the intelligence actually said about Iranian plots, and how best to sell their case to the American public. At the very top was a president who stewed and complained to staff about how the killing he’d just ordered might negatively affect his re-election prospects and ensnare him in a quagmire in the Middle East of his own creation.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Plans for Suleimani were in the works for months, the report notes, and after the president chose the option of killing the popular Iranian leader and put it in motion not everyone was on the same page about how to sell it to the public.

“There was this sudden nature about it all. Yeah, it had been in the works for some time. But it didn’t feel like we were all thinking the same on how to move forward,” explained one U.S. official. “It was like, ‘OK, now what?’”

“For more than a week, Trump, Pompeo, Vice President Mike Pence and officials from the national security community, including at the Pentagon, held twice-daily meetings and conference calls to make sure all government agencies were on the same page regarding messaging, according to two individuals familiar with those conversations. Despite that effort, what resulted appeared to be an uncoordinated effort to justify an action by national security officials who were varied in their answers about the pre-strike intelligence and who struggled to define the administration’s strategy on Iran post strike,” the report states. “That internal confusion on how to re-frame the administration’s approach to dealing with Iran led to weeks of what appeared to be frequent mixed messaging, critiques about the administration’s apparent lack of strategy, calls from Congress for more robust intelligence briefings—and allegations that Trump and his lieutenants were actively misleading a nation into a sharp military escalation.”

The report notes, due to plack of longterm planning, the White House was not ready for the pushback which led to Trump — and senior administration officials “overselling” the reasons for the deadly strike.

“Officials at the State Department, in coordination with the White House, drafted talking points advising those who would appear in the media to underscore Soleimani’s ‘malign activities’ and his role in killing American troops over the years, according to two U.S. officials,” the report notes. “But the White House wanted to advance a different argument—one that wasn’t about what Iran had already done, but what U.S. officials claimed Iran was about to do. They said the U.S. killed Soleimani because he was planning ‘imminent’ attacks that would harm American interests.”

ADVERTISEMENT

That, in turn, led to disastrous cable news appearances by Defense Secretary Mark Esper and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo who were unable to back up the president’s claims of multiple embassies facing threats which has now led to calls for an investigation into whether the president ordered the strike to take attention away from his pending impeachment trial.

You can read more here.

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 

ADVERTISEMENT

 

 


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

One-term presidents: Will Donald Trump end up on this ignominious list?

Published

8 mins ago

on

January 19, 2020

By

Donald Trump has many hardcore fans and many, many detractors. It's certainly possible he will be re-elected, but also clearly plausible that he will be a one-term president. General election polls have generally found him trailing in a head-to-heat matchup with either former Vice President Joe Biden or Sen. Bernie Sanders, and roughly even with Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Mayor Michael Bloomberg and Sen. Elizabeth Warren. It would be folly to say that he is definitely going to lose, to be sure, but it is equally foolish to act as if he has victory in the bag.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Jeffrey Toobin accuses Dershowitz of trying to ‘elevate himself’ with Trump trial in fiery CNN confrontation

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 19, 2020

By

CNN's "State of the Union" kicked off Sunday morning with a battle between one of Donald Trump's impeachment defense lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, and CNN legal contributor - and former Dershowitz student -- Jeffrey Toobin, with Toobin right away getting in a shot at his old professor for trying to elevate his profile by working for the president.

With fill-in host Brianna Keillar acting as referee and pressing Dershowitz to explain his legal case supporting the president, the conversation turned into a sparring match as Toobin disputed the Trump attorney's contention that the president did not abuse his power-- which is the centerpiece of the Senate trial.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Presidential historian rains hell on National Archives for ‘idiotic’ decision to blur photos to spare Trump’s feelings

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 19, 2020

By

Appearing on CNN on Sunday morning, noted presidential historian Douglas Brinkley harshly criticized the decision by the National Archives to blur photos of posters that were critical of Donald Trump, saying it was a betrayal of their mission.

Speaking with host Martin Savidge, the normally staid Brinkley was blunt in his assessment of the decision -- despite an apology from a spokesperson for the Archives -- calling the very fact that it even happened "idiotic."

"I could not believe the National Archives did such a thing," Brinkley began. "It's such a venerable institution and we all trust it. It's the depository of our national heirlooms and leavings and here it is doctoring photos to make Donald Trump look good. I mean to the idea you take the women's march of 2017 which was largely anti-Trump march and start changing signs like one sign said 'God hates Trump,' they just blurred out the word Trump so the protester sign says 'God hates.' That was replicated many times, it's an idiotic idea to have altered that photograph. I am pleased a retraction has come our way. "

Continue Reading
 
 