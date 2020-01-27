Frantic Trump tries to block Senate from calling Bolton after bombshell book blows up his Ukraine defense

President Donald Trump went to bed fretting about John Bolton, and he woke up worried about his former national security adviser.

Excerpts from Bolton’s new book leaked Sunday, claiming that Trump told him that Ukraine aid was tied to an investigation of Joe Biden and his son — putting new pressure on Republican senators to approve additional witness testimony in the impeachment trial.

“The Democrat controlled House never even asked John Bolton to testify,” Trump tweeted Monday morning. “It is up to them, not up to the Senate!”

Bolton refused to show up for a scheduled deposition in November before the House impeachment inquiry, but has said he would testify before the Senate trial if he was subpoenaed.

Trump denied Bolton’s explosive claims after midnight.

“I NEVER told John Bolton that the aid to Ukraine was tied to investigations into Democrats, including the Bidens,” Trump tweeted. “In fact, he never complained about this at the time of his very public termination. If John Bolton said this, it was only to sell a book.”

“With that being said, the transcripts of my calls with President Zelensky are all the proof that is needed, in addition to the fact that President Zelensky & the Foreign Minister of Ukraine said there was no pressure and no problems,” he tweeted. “Additionally, I met with President Zelensky at the United Nations (Democrats said I never met) and released the military aid to Ukraine without any conditions or investigations – and far ahead of schedule. I also allowed Ukraine to purchase Javelin anti-tank missiles. My Administration has done far more than the previous Administration.”

