French citizen evacuated from China hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms
A French citizen evacuated by plane with 179 others from the Chinese city of Wuhan has been hospitalised with coronavirus symptoms, Health Minister Agnes Buzyn said Friday.
On landing at a military base near the southern port city of Marseille, “the person was directly transferred to Timone hospital and will obviously be tested,” said the minister, who met the passengers on arrival.
The plane was the first sent by France to evacuate French nationals from Wuhan, the epicentre of the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Announcing the flight on Wednesday, Buzyn had said that it would be reserved for people “who show no symptoms” of the virus that has killed 213 people and infected nearly 10,000 in mainland China, prompting the World Health Organization to declare a global emergency.
She had said that “if people have symptoms or are sick… they will be repatriated on specific medical flights.”
Three AFP journalists were onboard the 12-hour flight, which landed shortly after noon.
The evacuees were given surgical face masks to wear throughout the flight, which they changed regularly after disinfecting their hands.
The passengers, who were accompanied by a medical team, had applauded as they touched down in France.
On Thursday, the authorities confirmed a sixth case of the new coronavirus in France, a doctor who was infected by a person who had travelled from China.
The person later returned to China and was confirmed to be sick with the virus.
‘Give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued’: Conservative lashes party for selling out to Trump
Anticipating that the Republican-controlled Senate will shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without ever hearing a witness and then move on to giving him a pass despite evidence of corruption, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin declared her former party unsalvageable.
In a column for the Washington Post, the longtime political pundit suggested that Republicans could have at least gone through the motions of hearing witnesses knowing that there would never be enough votes -- a two-thirds majority -- to oust the president from the Oval Office.
Commentary
Trump is on the brink of entering a horrifying new phase of his presidency
I don't think anyone in the country ever believed that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to remove Donald Trump from office in his impeachment trial. When the president famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes, he wasn't kidding, at least when it comes to GOP officials. He has an iron grip on his party.From the first moment of the trial, it's been obvious that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's only organizing principle was to prevent the hearing of witnesses and get the trial over with as soon as possible. John Bolton's announcement that he was willing to testify before the Senate under subpoena presented a slight bump in the road, which McConnell finessed easily with his gambit to put off the issue until the end of the trial. When the New York Times reported that Bolton's testimony would directly implicate the president, McConnell put the squeeze on any wavering GOP senators and as of Thursday night, it appeared clear that there would not be enough votes to allow him to testify.
Iran says new US sanctions will have ‘no effect’
New American sanctions against Iran's nuclear programme will have "no effect", Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi said Friday.
Washington announced new sanctions on Thursday against the Atomic Energy Organisation of Iran and its head Ali Akbar Salehi.
Brian Hook, the US pointman on Iran, accused them of playing "a big role in Iran breaching its key nuclear commitments" and exceeding "the limits on its uranium stockpile and enrichment levels".
In a statement, Mousavi said "Mr Salehi is an eminent scientific and political figure" and sanctions against him showed the "despair" of the United States.