George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked

2 hours ago

President Donald Trump’s circle is up in arms over a late-night CNN segment on Monday in which analysts joked that Trump — and his fanbase — are probably not smart enough to locate Ukraine on a map.

But on Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway pointed out that the president has indeed never shown any aptitude for geography — and listed off some of his most well-known and mocked blunders:

Trump-loving conspiracy nuts tout drinking bleach as a ‘miracle’ cure for coronavirus

13 mins ago

January 28, 2020

A group of fringe Trump supporters has started promoting what the Food and Drug Administration describes as a "dangerous bleach" as a miracle cure for the coronavirus.

The Daily Beast's Will Sommer reports that Jordan Sather, a prominent proponent of the so-called "QAnon" conspiracy theory, recently told his followers to stock up on a liquid called the "Miracle Mineral Solution" that he claims will cure them if they become infected with the deadly virus that has spread from China to the United States.

GOP senators weren’t blindsided by Bolton — but their impeachment coverup got interrupted: columnist

17 mins ago

January 28, 2020

John Bolton's explosive claims about President Donald Trump's quid pro quo scheme against Ukraine weren't surprising to anyone paying attention during the impeachment inquiry.

That's why Republican senators self-incriminated themselves by complaining they'd been blindsided by a leaked manuscript of the former national security adviser's upcoming book, reported the Washington Post.

"It’s deeply revealing about the true nature of the GOP coverup," wrote the Post's Greg Sargent.

‘They’re crushing us’: GOP House leaders in panic over Democratic fundraising

33 mins ago

January 28, 2020

On Tuesday, Politico's Jake Sherman reported that House GOP leadership expressed serious alarm about their prospects for reclaiming the majority in a closed-door strategy meeting at the Capitol Hill Club, citing disastrous fundraising numbers at the National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC).

"They're kicking our ass," said House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA), who noted that the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) has outraised them by $40 million, and several individual Democratic House challengers are outraising GOP incumbents — not only dimming their hopes of taking back the House, but raising the possibility they could lose even more seats.

