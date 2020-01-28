George Conway lists all of Trump’s most hilarious geographic blunders after the president whines about being mocked

President Donald Trump’s circle is up in arms over a late-night CNN segment on Monday in which analysts joked that Trump — and his fanbase — are probably not smart enough to locate Ukraine on a map.

But on Tuesday, conservative lawyer and Trump critic George Conway pointed out that the president has indeed never shown any aptitude for geography — and listed off some of his most well-known and mocked blunders:

A thread for those who think @realDonaldTrump could find Ukraine on a marked map: — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump thinks Belgium is a city, albeit a pretty one. https://t.co/0CQWpckgk7 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump seems to think Paris is in Germany. (It kind of was for a few years in the 1940s, I guess.) https://t.co/RF5e3Rb1VO — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump thinks there are countries on this planet called “Nipple” and “Button.” (Do NOT, under any circumstances, ask him to point them out. PLEASE.)https://t.co/1rRD1SOw0C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Also, @realDonaldTrump didn’t understand that when it’s the afternoon in Washington, it’s the middle of the night in Tokyo. https://t.co/1rRD1SOw0C — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

In a meeting with leaders from the *Baltic* states, @realDonaldTrump thought he was talking to people from the *Balkans*. (No, seriously. This created quite a stir in diplomatic circles.)https://t.co/F5DzrV2E7y — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

I have to say that really is my personal favorite. @realDonaldTrump is there trashing the presidents of Latvia, Lithuania, and Estonia for the breakup Yugoslavia, and they’re like, WTF. And then it dons on them—Balkans, Baltics … buffoon.https://t.co/ecZ4a9qOx1 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Don’t forget that beautiful border wall @realDonaldTrump is building between Colorado and Mexico. https://t.co/xfFrhFScg9 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

Oh, wait. A small correction. @realDonaldTrump thought Nipple and Button were in India, not separate countries. My bad—we all make mistakes. Sorry. https://t.co/TfvMJ05n9m — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump once bombed Syria but thought he bombed Iraq. https://t.co/Njl96SgjNL — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump once got a call from the president of *South* Korea, but then told hundreds of journalists that he’d gotten a call from the leader of *North* Korea. https://t.co/qtGtTS2WSf — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

“After I had won, everybody was calling me from all over the world. I never knew we had so many countries.”

— @realDonaldTrump https://t.co/b7n5Q3hJZF — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump once told the prime minister of India, “It’s not like you’ve got China on your border.” (India has a 2,520-mile border with China.)https://t.co/U5ncPjFbbp — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

.@realDonaldTrump has to be told in 2018 that Ireland isn’t part of the U.K. ….https://t.co/mQtXIyShb6 — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

… yet made the mistake again in 2019. https://t.co/XsRCDJlxbe — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 28, 2020

