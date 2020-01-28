‘Sit this one out’: Ivanka Trump’s complaint about ‘elites’ hilariously backfires

Ivanka Trump complained about coastal elites to defend her father — and was swiftly met with furious mockery.

The White House adviser and eldest daughter of President Donald Trump shared a video clip of former Republican strategist Rick Wilson ridiculing the president’s “credulous boomer rube” supporters, and complained the attack was derogatory and unfair.

“You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.”

You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided. The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting. https://t.co/p3RQzymx4s — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) January 28, 2020

Other Twitter users accused the Ivy League-educated nepotism beneficiary of hypocrisy.

Team “Fuck Your Feelings” is out in force today with their fake rage and their “duh elites hate u fer lovin’ Trump” piffle. So delicate. So soft. So fragile. Dare I say…snowflakes? — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) January 28, 2020

Wait….did you REALLY just say “make fun” and “mocking”??? Please sit this one out, Nepotism Barbie. The roast that awaits you will not be pleasant. pic.twitter.com/6aew9r82mV — Kelz (@kelz_dc) January 28, 2020

She went to school by helicopter. — Allison F.🦉 (@ablington) January 28, 2020

Rudy Giuliani’s son Andrew makes $95,000 working as a sports liaison for the White House: https://t.co/w09CgPROb8 — Jeffrey Guterman (@JeffreyGuterman) January 28, 2020

I didn’t even know you could get a degree in Complete Cluelessness and Lack of Self-Awareness. — Benjamin Dreyer (@BCDreyer) January 28, 2020

The evening gown and shoes you wear to a single party in DC costs more that what most Trump supporters earn in a year. Maybe a little introspection would do you some good. — Rocky Mountain Views (@RockyMountViews) January 28, 2020

Are you, Ivanka, calling other people elites? How much money did you and Jared grift this year? How many staffers in your household? How often do you go grocery shopping? And btw, those who choose to blindly follow a man who has lied 15k+ times deserve to be ridiculed. pic.twitter.com/0k2a85SMsP — Lisa (@LisainNJUSA) January 28, 2020

But you can’t dispute that Rick is right, can you? Honestly, your hypocrisy is simply astounding. Take a good look at your dads twitter feed princess, spare us your outrage… — Genia #WeThePeople #Resist (@gbollmann01) January 28, 2020

Apparently they don’t teach self-awareness classes at Trump University. — Paul 👻 (@pablo_honey1) January 28, 2020

They made fun of your’e father at Buckingham palace. with world leaders and princess . Get the point, you are the laughing stock of the world — MS (@mariasoleil1969) January 28, 2020

As opposed to the WH that demeans women, locks up children causing major psychological damage, cannot be trusted to even administer a Charity honestly and supports white supremacy. Yeah America don’t laugh at dishonest Donald Trump and his complicit daughter. — mpc (@Scampicus) January 28, 2020

I'm never surprised to see multimillionaire Trump family members casually stoke the fires of their culture war by pretending to be common folk oppressed by an imaginary class of "elites" and threatened by gathering hordes of "Other." What amazing me is how well this con works. — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) January 28, 2020

Mocking accents? Are we supposed to be using accents? That's not really fair to those of us from New Jersey. (Also, Ivanka Trump condemning elites is way richer than she is.) https://t.co/j2a7oHjl48 — David Rothkopf (@djrothkopf) January 28, 2020