‘Sit this one out’: Ivanka Trump’s complaint about ‘elites’ hilariously backfires

Published

14 mins ago

on

Ivanka Trump complained about coastal elites to defend her father — and was swiftly met with furious mockery.

The White House adviser and eldest daughter of President Donald Trump shared a video clip of former Republican strategist Rick Wilson ridiculing the president’s “credulous boomer rube” supporters, and complained the attack was derogatory and unfair.

“You consistently make fun of half the country and then complain that it is divided,” Ivanka Trump tweeted. “The arrogance, mocking accents and smug ridicule of this nation’s ‘Real Elites’ is disgusting.”

Other Twitter users accused the Ivy League-educated nepotism beneficiary of hypocrisy.

GOP's Joni Ernst may have inadvertently boosted Joe Biden in Iowa: ex-White House official

Published

1 min ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

On CNN's "New Day," regular contributor and former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart almost rolled his eyes at a clip of Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst rushing to the cameras to gush about attacks on Joe Biden, saying she may have ended up helping the former vice president in her own state.

Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota after watching the clip of the Iowa Republican blurting, "The Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening, and I'm really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic goers. Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point?" Lockhart seemed in disbelief that she may have handed Biden a boost.

Republicans are being 'torn and squeezed' after Bolton's book disrupts their anti-impeachment efforts: columnist

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 28, 2020

By

On Tuesday, conservative columnist Matt Lewis wrote for The Daily Beast that former National Security Adviser John Bolton's book is a "game changer" that "puts the squeeze" on Senate Republicans who were hoping to dispose of the impeachment trial quickly.

"If you don’t think the bombshell revelation that John Bolton’s book will say Donald Trump wanted to withhold Ukraine aid until their government agreed to investigate Democrats has the potential to move the needle, consider the developments that ensued in its wake," wrote Lewis. "Susan Collins suggested she would vote for witnesses, and Mitt Romney said it’s 'increasingly likely' other Republicans would join them. Meanwhile, Sen. Lindsey Graham abruptly canceled a press conference (later, he left open the possibility that he would subpoena Bolton’s manuscript, even as he remained opposed to having Bolton testify), and Pat Toomey proposed a 'one-for-one' witness swap. By the end of the day Monday, Independent Sen. Angus King of Maine told NPR that he expects as many as 10 Republicans to vote for witnesses."

