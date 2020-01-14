Quantcast
Giuliani letter proves Ukraine scheme was about helping Trump personally and was not in the public interest

Published

2 hours ago

on

The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a treasure-trove of new evidence to the House Judiciary Committee.

The digital files, stored on two flash drives, include records from Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is President Donald Trump’s private defense attorney.

Eric Lipton, a New York Times investigative reporter, flagged on letter in particular.

The letter was from Giuliani to Volodymyr Zelensky and was dated May 10th — after Zelensky won the election on April 21st, but before he was sworn in on May 20th.

In the letter, Giuliani makes clear that he is working for Trump’s personal benefit, not the United States.

“I am private counsel to President Donald J. Trump. Just to be precise, I represent him as a private citizen, not as President of the United States,” Giuliani wrote. “This is quite common under American law because the duties and privileges of a President and a private citizen are not the same.”

“Separate representation is usual process,” Giuliani claimed.

Trump’s lawyer went on to request a meeting prior to Zelensky being sworn-in, in his “capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”

Prominent Republican lawyer described the letter as, “I would like you to do us a favor though.”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Here is the Republican operative that is the new poster boy for why Trump was impeached

Published

29 mins ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a huge cache of evidence from Lev Parnas to the House Judiciary Committee.

Parnas, an indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a key figure in the upcoming impeachment trial.

Robert Hyde, who is running to represent Connecticut's fifth congressional district in the 2020 election, features heavily in the documents.

"Hyde is 40 and a resident of Simsbury and a Republican who is running for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District. He is a relative unknown who hopes to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat," the Hartford Courant reports. "Hyde made headlines last month after he posted a sexist and vulgar tweet about California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Dec. 3, after Harris suspended her presidential campaign, Hyde posted this on Twitter: 'went down, brought to her knees. Blew it,' Hyde tweeted. 'Must be a hard one to swallow. #KamalaHarris #heelsup'”

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Organized-crime-type stuff’: Republican Trump foe George Conway on shocking new Lev Parnas documents

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

Republican Washington lawyer George Conway blasted President Donald Trump for his involvement revealed by a series of documents released by Rudy Giuliani's associate Lev Parnas.

Tuesday, however, the House dropped documents handed over to the Intelligence Committee by Parnas. What the documents appeared to show was a record of the international conspiracy involving Giuliani, Parnas and Trump.

As his Twitter feed blew up with comments and retweets, Conway explained that the details in these documents are akin to an organized crime operation. As a former mafia-busting prosecutor, it puts Giuliani on another side of a legal argument.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

This one word reveals which Democrats are repeating insurance industry talking points on health care

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 14, 2020

By

As Democrats prepare to debate health care reform during the last debate before the first votes, a former top insurance company executive warned about one key talking point that he helped the insurance companies push.

Wendell Potter laid out his warning in a new op-ed for The New York Times.

"There’s a dangerous talking point being repeated in the Democratic primary for president that could affect the survival of millions of people, and the finances of even more. This is partly my fault," Potter admitted.

Continue Reading
 
 
