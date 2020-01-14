Giuliani letter proves Ukraine scheme was about helping Trump personally and was not in the public interest

The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a treasure-trove of new evidence to the House Judiciary Committee.

The digital files, stored on two flash drives, include records from Lev Parnas, the indicted associate of Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who is President Donald Trump’s private defense attorney.

Eric Lipton, a New York Times investigative reporter, flagged on letter in particular.

The letter was from Giuliani to Volodymyr Zelensky and was dated May 10th — after Zelensky won the election on April 21st, but before he was sworn in on May 20th.

In the letter, Giuliani makes clear that he is working for Trump’s personal benefit, not the United States.

“I am private counsel to President Donald J. Trump. Just to be precise, I represent him as a private citizen, not as President of the United States,” Giuliani wrote. “This is quite common under American law because the duties and privileges of a President and a private citizen are not the same.”

“Separate representation is usual process,” Giuliani claimed.

Trump’s lawyer went on to request a meeting prior to Zelensky being sworn-in, in his “capacity as personal counsel to President Trump and with his knowledge and consent.”

Prominent Republican lawyer described the letter as, “I would like you to do us a favor though.”

cf. “I would like you to do us a favor though” pic.twitter.com/JUnTfDzvEh — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 14, 2020

More new stuff. A letter from Rudy, after Ukraine's new president is elected, in May 2019 pic.twitter.com/ylnVCP3xMa — Eric Lipton (@EricLiptonNYT) January 14, 2020