Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued’: Conservative lashes party for selling out to Trump

Published

31 mins ago

on

Anticipating that the Republican-controlled Senate will shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without ever hearing a witness and then move on to giving him a pass despite evidence of corruption, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin declared her former party unsalvageable.

In a column for the Washington Post, the longtime political pundit suggested that Republicans could have at least gone through the motions of hearing witnesses knowing that there would never be enough votes — a two-thirds majority — to oust the president from the Oval Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

“By refusing to call witnesses, by advancing a frightful theory of unlimited presidential power, by endorsing the right of presidents to enlist foreign powers, by misstating evidence and making scurrilous attacks on everyone from House manager Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) to former vice president Joe Biden, Senate Republicans have demonstrated the lengths to which they will go to hold on to raw power and to bolster a deeply unfit president who does not know right from wrong,” she wrote before waring, “The insistence on not merely acquitting but acquitting without the semblance of a real trial and with a new unlimited theory of presidential power will, at the very least, be clarifying for voters and the judiciary.”

She then dropped the hammer on her former party, writing, “The public should understand fully that the Republican Party has become the authoritarian party.”

“They have mutilated the Constitution so they can claim its broken remains. They have been willing to sacrifice an ally to Russian domination, a signal to the Kremlin and others that we are feckless friends. Voters should be forewarned that neither the legislative branch nor executive branch can be entrusted to this crowd,” she continued. “Americans who actually adhere to conservative beliefs should give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued. In not only electing and defending Trump but also shredding long-held constitutional principles, it poses a threat to the rule of law, equal justice under the law and the American creed.”

Writing that conservatives would be profoundly better off if they back a “centrist Democrat,” she added, “If nothing else, this has been a painful lesson that the Founding Fathers underestimated the power of the presidency and overestimated the good faith of its occupants, leaving us ill-equipped to fend off authoritarians and their docile enablers. The system we inherited is not suited to extreme tribalism and rampant dishonesty.”

You can read the whole piece here.

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Taylor Swift fires off a surprisingly harsh attack on ‘Trump in a wig’ Marsha Blackburn in new documentary

Published

5 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

In her new Netflix documentary Miss Americana, singer Taylor Swift takes aim at Republican Senator Marsha Blackburn and compares her to Trump in a scene where the entertainer is shown reacting to Blackburn's victory in the 2018 race that saw her become the first female senator to represent Tennessee --  a state that both Swift and Blackburn call home.

"She gets to be the first female senator in Tennessee, and she's Trump in a wig," Swift says. "She represents no female interests. She won by being a female applying to the kind of female males want us to be in a horrendous 1950s world."

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Give up the fantasy that the GOP can be rescued’: Conservative lashes party for selling out to Trump

Published

30 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

Anticipating that the Republican-controlled Senate will shut down the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump without ever hearing a witness and then move on to giving him a pass despite evidence of corruption, conservative columnist Jennifer Rubin declared her former party unsalvageable.

In a column for the Washington Post, the longtime political pundit suggested that Republicans could have at least gone through the motions of hearing witnesses knowing that there would never be enough votes -- a two-thirds majority -- to oust the president from the Oval Office.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Trump is on the brink of entering a horrifying new phase of his presidency

Published

42 mins ago

on

January 31, 2020

By

I don't think anyone in the country ever believed that two-thirds of the Senate would vote to remove Donald Trump from office in his impeachment trial. When the president famously said he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any votes, he wasn't kidding, at least when it comes to GOP officials. He has an iron grip on his party.From the first moment of the trial, it's been obvious that Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's only organizing principle was to prevent the hearing of witnesses and get the trial over with as soon as possible. John Bolton's announcement that he was willing to testify before the Senate under subpoena presented a slight bump in the road, which McConnell finessed easily with his gambit to put off the issue until the end of the trial. When the New York Times reported that Bolton's testimony would directly implicate the president, McConnell put the squeeze on any wavering GOP senators and as of Thursday night, it appeared clear that there would not be enough votes to allow him to testify.

Continue Reading
 
 