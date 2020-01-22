GOP claim Ukraine felt ‘no pressure’ shredded by Adam Schiff during impeachment trial

The lead House impeachment manager fact-checked Republicans during opening arguments in the prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, reminded the Senate of the actual evidence that refutes the GOP talking point.

Schiff noted the testimony, emails and text messages that show Ukraine felt enormous pressure to go along with the quid pro quo.

The former federal prosecutor shouted, “they’re at war!”

Schiff said it was “$400 million worth of pressure.”

Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff pushes back on GOP argument that Ukraine didn't feel pressure following Trump call with Zelenskiy and withheld aid: "Like they're going to admit that they were being shaken down by the president of the United States." https://t.co/nfmmCjGJjV pic.twitter.com/1idgdnIpec — ABC News (@ABC) January 23, 2020