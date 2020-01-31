GOP lawmaker: Bolton ‘could have secured conviction’ of Trump if allowed to testify on quid pro quo offer

Appearing on CNN on Friday, Sen. Kevin Cramer (R-ND) backed his party leadership’s hope to conclude the impeachment trial of Donald Trump without witnesses but conceded that former national security adviser John Bolton might have had something important to offer to the proceedings if he was allowed to testify.

Speaking with host Dana Bash, Cramer — who was elected in 2018 — said he agreed with Senate colleague Lamar Alexander (R-TN) about bringing the trial to a close without any more information, but expressed some misgivings.

Calling Alexander’s contention that what Trump did with Ukraine was inappropriate “harsh,” Cramer said he agreed with him — just not in tone.

“I’m not saying there wasn’t a quid pro quo, but I don’t think they made a compelling case that they could prove it was a quid pro quo,” the GOP senator told the CNN host.

“Um, you know, we can argue whether or not John Bolton would have secured that conviction or not, but you still have the same outcome which is part of the formula we all have to consider whether we want to extend this or not,” he admitted.

Watch below:

“It was unartful, for sure, but I don’t think he did anything wrong,” GOP @SenKevinCramer says about Trump’s actions as the Senate is set to vote on witnesses. “…I don’t think [Democrats] made it a compelling case they could prove it was a quid pro quo.” https://t.co/E6NtQov1c9 pic.twitter.com/EHsxTIf8GG — CNN Newsroom (@CNNnewsroom) January 31, 2020