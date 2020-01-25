GOP lawmaker ridiculed for sniveling about Schiff’s ‘heads on pikes’ comment: ‘You sound so scared’

Republicans have seized on a new excuse to be angry about the Democratic impeachment case against President Donald Trump: Now they are claiming umbrage over the reference, in the closing argument of Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), to an anonymous source telling CBS News that Trump would have the ‘head on a pike’ of any Republican who voted to convict him.

One such Republican is Mitch McConnell’s right-hand man, Senate Minority Whip John Cornyn (R-TX), who tweeted out a Politico story referencing Republicans’ supposed rage at this remark:

Republicans livid after Schiff cites supposed threat to GOP senators https://t.co/KlkbWLVXbV via @politico — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 25, 2020

But commenters on social media felt no sympathy for Cornyn:

"We weren't actually going to vote to call witnesses because we're afraid of fighting the White House but now we can pretend it's because Schiff accused us of being cowards." — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) January 25, 2020

The @SenateGOP should be livid that the President abused his power and obstructed Congress! Instead of defending the constitution, they defend corrupt, incompetent, lying Trump. — Right Matters! Truth Matters! (@AmyWantsBetter) January 25, 2020

Either show me where GOP leaders told the party members to vote their conscience like Pelosi did for the Dems in the House or get packing with your outrage. — Craig Symalla (@CPSymalla) January 25, 2020

I will be so glad when John Cornyn is done as my crappy Senator. — linda nelson (@Lillybellblues) January 25, 2020

But not livid over the president grabbing women by there crotch, or gold star family’s or handicap hypercrite — joan (@mosfriend1) January 25, 2020

Should be livid at Trump for betraying American foreign policy concerns for personal political gain. You’re so disingenuous. — Steve Lubot (@fenwaysteve) January 25, 2020

Boo hoo. The truth hurts doesn't it. "Trump over country" is the @gop motto! pic.twitter.com/H5CoD7wwNh — Mullen (@Moetboo) January 25, 2020

When the Republicans unite in picking on a Democrat, you know that Democrat is telling absolute truth that resonates with American voters. You sound so scared, Johnny! — tired of Cornyn & Cruz (@dariameetsworld) January 25, 2020

I know their being livid makes you happy, Senator. But their "verdict" is preordained… as is yours. When you're compromised, you just can't bring yourself to acknowledge facts, reason, our Constitution, our history, the rule of law. Sad. — Eclecticity (@twistopherrobin) January 25, 2020

You’re such a coward. TEXANS DONT RESPECT WEAKNESS. Stand up to Trump. Ask for witnesses. — CIV (@whoisciv) January 25, 2020

Republicans have been livid ever since patriotic Americans began questioning the @GOP fear of finding its collective #HeadOnAPike— which started the moment that John McCain died. And let's face it, John: you have been afraid of that for YEARS. You are gutless and shameless. — Indivisible Denton (@indivisibleDNTN) January 25, 2020

