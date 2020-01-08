GOP rep. steps out of line on Iran: Trump has ‘done a lot of damage’ to the US
Republican Rep. Francis Rooney of Florida on Wednesday said that the Trump administration was responsible for “a lot of damage” to U.S. credibility after President Donald Trump kicked off a conflict with Iran by killing a top general.
Rooney made the remarks during an interview with MSNBC’s Katy Tur.
“I think the American public should continue to be very skeptical of what are we trying to accomplish in the Middle East and what can we,” Rooney said. “This attack possibly will jeopardize two trends that have been trending well for the United States. One, is the growing asymmetry the goals and aspirations of the people of Iran vs. the oppressive Mullahs regime.”
“I worry now that they have the great satan back to criticize, that they will become united against us,” he said.
Rooney encouraged the U.S. president to “play the long game with Iran the way they play it.”
Tur wondered if it would be possible to craft a nuclear deal similar to the one President Barack Obama’s administration had signed.
“We’re the ones that left the deal in the first place,” Tur noted. “Is that a possibility?”
“I would like to see what our allies have to say about that,” Rooney replied before observing that the Trump administration has “done a lot of damage in the past couple years” to U.S. credibility.
“It would be nice to have a few more beans in the bag with [NATO allies] if we’re going to try and refresh the deal,” he remarked. “I’m sure that Iran is going all out now that the deal is off and it would be nice to put something back in place.”
Rooney acknowledged that the Iranian nuclear deal “wasn’t perfect,” but added: “It was probably better than nothing.”
Watch the video below from MSNBC.
Breaking Banner
GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration
Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their "unconstitutional" briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as "ANGRY."
"It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong," Lee said.
He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).
Fox News cut away during his statements:
Two-thirds of people around the world say Trump can’t be trusted to make right choice on foreign policy
Low confidence in Trump was expressed even before the president escalated tensions with Iran with the assassination of Qasem Suleimani.
Even before President Donald Trump stunned the international community by ordering the assassination of Iranian military commander Qasem Sufleimani last week, people around the world had little confidence in Trump's handling of global affairs.
In a Pew survey taken of nearly 37,000 people in 33 countries between May and October 2019 and released Wednesday, 64% of respondents said they did not have confidence that Trump would do "the right thing" when making decisions about relations with other countries.
Breaking Banner
Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’
The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.
The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."