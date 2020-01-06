GOP senator abandons McConnell on Bolton testimony: ‘I’d like to hear what he has to say’

Cracks are appearing in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s stonewall against witnesses testifying in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

McConnell has faced new pressure to agree to witnesses after former National Security Advisor John Bolton announced he was willing to testify if subpoenaed.

“He has first-hand information,” Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) acknowledged on Monday during a Bloomberg News interview.

“I’d like to hear what he has to say,” Romney explained.

He stopped short of vowing to vote with Democrats on the question, cryptically saying, “time will tell.”