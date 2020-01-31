GOP Senator Lisa Murkowski to vote ‘no’ on impeachment witnesses

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) on Friday finally made her decision on hearing new witness testimony in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

The Alaska Republican decided to vote no on hearing from additional witnesses in the Senate trial.

“Given the partisan nature of this impeachment from the very beginning and throughout, I have come to the conclusion that there will be no fair trial in the Senate,” she said in a statement. “It has also become clear some of my colleagues intend to further politicize this process, and drag the Supreme Court into the fray… We have already degraded this institution for partisan political benefit, and I will not enable those who wish to pull down another.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-TN), one of the last undecided GOP senators, announced Thursday night he believed Trump’s actions toward Ukraine were wrong, but he would not vote to hear additional evidence.

Sens. Mitt Romney (R-UT) and Susan Collins (R-ME) were the only two Republican senators to say they wanted to hear new evidence.

Murkowski’s decision came after former national security adviser John Bolton revealed that White House counsel Pat Cipollone — Trump’s lead impeachment defense lawyer — was present when the president asked him to assist in the pressure scheme against Ukraine.