GOP senator refuses to answer questions on impeachment witnesses when reporter corners him in airport

Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO) this week refused to directly answer questions about witnesses at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial after getting cornered at an airport by a local reporter.

Steve Staeger, a reporter with Colorado-based news station 9News, confronted Gardner at Dulles International Airport on Thursday night and asked him about whether he’d be open to allowing new witnesses at Trump’s Senate trial, which is due to start this coming Tuesday.

Gardner, however, refused to answer the question.

“We have a trial,” the Republican senator said. “That’s where we’re at right now. I take my impartiality duty seriously.”

Gardner is considered one of the most vulnerable incumbent Republicans in the Senate, as he comes from a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in 2016 and will likely be running against former Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper, who has strong name recognition throughout the state.

As 9News notes, Gardner has been very difficult to track down recently and has “dodged requests for scheduled interviews.”

Watch the video of Gardner below.