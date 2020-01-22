Quantcast
GOP senators 'encouraging Trump' to cheat again by 'rigging' impeachment trial: Former ethics czar

Published

24 mins ago

on

The former White House ethics chief called out Republican senators for “rigging” the impeachment trial — and “encouraging” President Donald Trump to rig the next election.

Walter Shaub, who clashed with Trump and another White House official now at the center of the impeachment inquiry, questioned the rules set for the trial by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators.

“By blocking witnesses and records, Republican Senators are not just rigging this trial,” Shaub tweeted. “They are also encouraging Trump to continue trying to rig our next election. The illegitimacy of this process threatens the legitimacy of the election.”

Shaub resigned from the White House in 2017, following more than a decade of service, after criticizing the president’s business holdings and winning a power struggle with budget director Mick Mulvaney over the production of ethics waivers given to ex-lobbyists serving in the executive branch.

Saudis made first move to silence Jamal Khashoggi directly after he criticized Trump during speech: UN report

The government of Saudi Arabia made its first move to silence slain journalist Jamal Khashoggi all the way back in 2016 shortly after he delivered critical remarks about then-President Elect Donald Trump at a think tank in Washington, D.C.

According to a United Nations report about the Saudis' alleged hacking of Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos's phone, Khashoggi delivered "critical remarksabout Donald Trump's ascent to the U.S. presidency" in December 2016, and then "the Saudi regime cancelled Mr. Khashoggi's column in the al-Hayat newspaper" shortly afterward.

Democrats have proven Trump is 'guilty as sin' and must be removed: Conservative columnist

Writing for the Washington Examiner, conservative columnist Quin Hillyer wrote that Democrats at the impeachment trial have put forward a devastating and concise argument for President Donald Trump's conviction and removal.

"In a day full of solid evidence presented by Democrats in the Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries of New York provided the most powerful, concise, two-minute summary of the whole controversy of the past four months," wrote Hillyer. "'We are here, sir, because President Trump pressured a foreign government to target an American citizen for political and personal gain. We are here, sir, because President Trump solicited foreign interference in the 2020 election and corrupted our democracy. We are here, sir, because President Trump withheld $391 million in military aid from a vulnerable Ukraine without justification in a manner that has been deemed unlawful….'"

