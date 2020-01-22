GOP senators ‘encouraging Trump’ to cheat again by ‘rigging’ impeachment trial: Former ethics czar

The former White House ethics chief called out Republican senators for “rigging” the impeachment trial — and “encouraging” President Donald Trump to rig the next election.

Walter Shaub, who clashed with Trump and another White House official now at the center of the impeachment inquiry, questioned the rules set for the trial by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other GOP senators.

“By blocking witnesses and records, Republican Senators are not just rigging this trial,” Shaub tweeted. “They are also encouraging Trump to continue trying to rig our next election. The illegitimacy of this process threatens the legitimacy of the election.”

Shaub resigned from the White House in 2017, following more than a decade of service, after criticizing the president’s business holdings and winning a power struggle with budget director Mick Mulvaney over the production of ethics waivers given to ex-lobbyists serving in the executive branch.

