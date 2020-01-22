Quantcast
GOP senators only have three options for Trump’s impeachment trial: conservative Naval War College professor

Published

1 min ago

on

Naval War College Prof. Tom Nichols broke down the only three ways Republican senators will come off if they vote against removing President Donald Trump from office following the Senate’s impeachment trial.

Nichols, an undefeated five-time “Jeopardy!” champion, praised House impeachment manager Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) for his success in prosecuting the commander-in-chief.

As one of America’s top Russia experts, Nichols has been closely following the proceedings, and concluded that the political perception of the trial was incredibly damning for Republicans.

“Schiff is laying out a narrative that is so clear – and undeniable, because it is rooted in a huge amount of documents and testimony – that the President’s defenders only have the choice now of looking complicit, stupid, or immoral (or all three) in rejecting it,” he wrote.

GOP senator asks if he can use the decorative spittoons on the Senate floor during impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

On the second day of the Senate impeachment trial, Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) caused a slight stir when the Sergeant at Arms requested he put away a pouch of chewing tobacco on his desk.

Sasse reportedly responded by asking the Sergeant at Arms whether the spittoons on the Senate floor are decorative.

A bit of color from Senate floor, per a Sasse aide:

"At about 5:00pm the Sergeant at Arms asked Sasse to put away a pouch of Red Man chewing tobacco that was on his desk. Sasse asked whether or not the four remaining spittoons are decorative. We’ll see.”

Adam Schiff trapped the GOP — by challenging them to refute documents Trump is blocking: Attorney

Published

19 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

In a thread on Twitter, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal broke down the ingenious argument that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) used to trap the GOP with President Donald Trump's own obstruction — by laying out the case against Trump that witnesses said were in documents the president is blocking, and then challenging them to compel Trump to produce those documents if they don't believe the evidence.

Bad faith actors like @LindseyGrahamSC will not care, but what @RepAdamSchiff is doing here is brilliant. He's referencing docs he doesn't have, reminding the Senate that they can demand those docs, and then explaining what *other witnesses under oath* have said about those docs.

GOP claim Ukraine felt ‘no pressure’ shredded by Adam Schiff during impeachment trial

Published

34 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The lead House impeachment manager fact-checked Republicans during opening arguments in the prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, reminded the Senate of the actual evidence that refutes the GOP talking point.

Schiff noted the testimony, emails and text messages that show Ukraine felt enormous pressure to go along with the quid pro quo.

The former federal prosecutor shouted, "they're at war!"

Schiff said it was "$400 million worth of pressure."

Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff pushes back on GOP argument that Ukraine didn't feel pressure following Trump call with Zelenskiy and withheld aid: "Like they're going to admit that they were being shaken down by the president of the United States." https://t.co/nfmmCjGJjV pic.twitter.com/1idgdnIpec

