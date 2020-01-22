GOP senators whine after Nadler calls them out for helping cover up Trump’s impeachable offenses

Republican senators are still angry that Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) accused them of covering up President Donald Trump’s impeachable conduct during a late-night hearing this week.
Nadler, whose comments earned a rebuke from Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts, fumed this week after Republican senators unanimously voted down all Democratic amendments to hear from witnesses and subpoena documents for Trump’s impeachment trial.
“I see a lot of senators voting for a cover-up, voting to deny witnesses, an absolutely indefensible vote, obviously a treacherous vote,” Nadler said.
One day later, GOP senators tell Politico that they’re still furious about the New York Democrat’s comment.
“There was open gasping on the Senate floor when Nadler was saying these things,” said Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO). “If the goal was to persuade, they took a huge step backward last night.”
“If the Democrats are smart, they won’t put Jerry Nadler on the field again,” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) said. “He was so out of line. It’s offensive accusing us of a cover-up.”
No senator, however, took more offense to Nadler’s accusations than Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), who bellowed to reporters on Wednesday that, “I’m covering up nothing, I’m exposing your hatred of the president!”
