GOPer Lee says lawmakers weren’t aware of multiple embassy threats until Trump blurted it at rally: ‘That was news to me’

In his interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) said Donald Trump administration never gave any indication that four embassies had been targetted for terrorist attacks prior to the killing of Iranian military official Qassem Suelimani and it was “news to me” when the president made that claim during a campaign rally.
Appearing on “State of the Union,” Lee was asked about the embassy claim by the CNN host.
“Did they say anything about four U.S. embassies were going to be targetted by Suelimani and his forces as Trump as said he believed on Friday?” Tapper asked.
“I didn’t hear anything about that and several colleagues of mine have said the same, ” Lee responded. “That was news to me. It certainly wasn’t something that raised in the classified briefing.”
Host Tapper pointed out that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo insisted he had told members about the embassy attacks.
“I’m not sure what he was trying to say there,” Lee said after watching a clip of Pompeo. “I don’t recall being told, ‘look, there were four embassies,’ but there was a mention of at least one embassy in that briefing because there had been an attack on one of our embassies in the days leading up to Suelimani’s killing.”
Watch below:
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and legal efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. And unlike other news outlets, we’ve decided to make our original content free. But we need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from billionaires and corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you. Click to donate by check.
Enjoy this piece?
… then let us make a small request. Like you, we here at Raw Story believe in the power of progressive journalism — and we’re investing in investigative reporting as other publications give it the ax. Raw Story readers power David Cay Johnston’s DCReport, which we've expanded to keep watch in Washington. We’ve exposed billionaire tax evasion and uncovered White House efforts to poison our water. We’ve revealed financial scams that prey on veterans, and efforts to harm workers exploited by abusive bosses. We need your support to do what we do.
Raw Story is independent. You won’t find mainstream media bias here. Unhinged from corporate overlords, we fight to ensure no one is forgotten.
We need your support to keep producing quality journalism and deepen our investigative reporting. Every reader contribution, whatever the amount, makes a tremendous difference. Invest with us in the future. Make a one-time contribution to Raw Story Investigates, or click here to become a subscriber. Thank you.
Report typos and corrections to: [email protected]
.