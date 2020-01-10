GOP’s Doug Collins sent out fundraising email saying ‘I Will Not Apologize’ 45 minutes before apologizing

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) on Friday apologized for accusing Democrats of being “in love with terrorists” — much to the chagrin of many Trump supporters who howled with rage at him for supposedly caving to the liberal “mob.”
However, Collins’s apology came just 45 minutes after he sent out a fundraising email with the header, “I Will Not Apologize.”
As flagged by Media Matters reporter Eric Hananoki, the email once again attacks Democrats for their criticisms of Trump’s decision to assassinate Iranian military leader Qassem Suleimani.
“I’m sick of it,” Collins wrote in his email. “Our president acted to secure our nation, and we should not be ashamed or apologize for putting America first.”
He then asked for “10,000 patriots” to “stand up in defense of President Trump” by sending money to Collins’s campaign.
Collins earlier this week took a lot of flack for saying that Democrats “are in love with terrorists,” most notably from Iraq War veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who angrily shot back that she “left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists.”
