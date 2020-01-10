Trump supporters howl with rage at GOP’s Doug Collins after he apologizes for saying Dems ‘love terrorists’

Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) has issued a formal apology for his inflammatory statement earlier in the week that Democrats are “in love with terrorists” — and Trump supporters are not happy about it.

In a tweet posted on Friday morning, Collins expressed regret for claiming Democrats only opposed the president’s assassination of Iranian general Qassem Suleimani because they support terrorism.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week,” he said, before explaining his rationale for opposing Democrats’ efforts to restrict Trump’s ability to declare war against Iran. “I remain committed to working with my colleagues in Congress and with my fellow citizens to keep all Americans safe.”

Let me be clear: I do not believe Democrats are in love with terrorists, and I apologize for what I said earlier this week. (1/5) — Rep. Doug Collins (@RepDougCollins) January 10, 2020

Collins took a lot of flack for his statement, most notably from Iraq War veteran Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-IL), who angrily shot back that she “left parts of my body in Iraq fighting terrorists.”

Many Trump supporters, however, attacked Collins’s apology as a sign of weakness and said it was something they can’t ever imagine the president doing.

ADVERTISEMENT

Check out reactions from angry Trump fans below.

The Dems are proving they are sympathetic to them out of hatred for POTUS. — kish (@RobertKishell) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Never apologize to the mob. NEVER — Ludwig von Mises (@LudwigMises3) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

But they are. They love terrorists and citizens of foreign nations more than US Citizens. Their words and policies make it clear. — Andrew ‘BUILD THE WALL’ White 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 (@caspias) January 10, 2020

STOP APOLOGIZING!!! Republicans need a backbone! — DigitalSoldier⭐️⭐️⭐️ (@kfr0329) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Don't back off! It is clear the Democrats favor the terrorists over our own Country. This is not even debatable. — RhonnMarney (@RhonnMarney) January 10, 2020

You owe them nothing. Never apologize for the truth. Their actions speak louder than words. They hate America — moi (@Wild_Shijei) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#WTH apology! they dug the ditch not you — MurphyLaw Ph.D (@MurphyLaw23) January 10, 2020

Why apologize????? — Thenibbler (@Flowers4all4) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Never apologize to the left. Never! Cause it looks like to common sense Americans that they most certainly do. — Pondo🇺🇸Coe🏁🥓🥩 (@coenice) January 10, 2020

Never apologize to the corrupt lib mob! They gave Iran access to billions of dollars knowing they would use $ toward expanding their influence and wave of terror. The left mourned the death of this radical terrorist like he was a celebrity. They’re not on the side of America. — Deplorable Texan (@jbird1032002) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT