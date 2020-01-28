GOP’s Joni Ernst may have inadvertently boosted Joe Biden in Iowa: ex-White House official

On CNN’s “New Day,” regular contributor and former White House Press Secretary Joe Lockhart almost rolled his eyes at a clip of Iowa Republican Sen. Joni Ernst rushing to the cameras to gush about attacks on Joe Biden, saying she may have ended up helping the former vice president in her own state.
Speaking with hosts John Berman and Alisyn Camerota after watching the clip of the Iowa Republican blurting, “The Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening, and I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic goers. Will they be supporting VP Biden at this point?” Lockhart seemed in disbelief that she may have handed Biden a boost.
“Listen, every once in awhile a member will get up and either hasn’t read the talking points or isn’t smart enough to understand what the talking points mean, but her glee there sort of revealed what was really going on yesterday for now,” Lockhart explained. “We now know from the [Lev] Parnas tapes that this started in 2018. So it was a concerted effort, a conspiracy to try to dig up dirt to hurt Joe Biden.”
“What we found with Republicans yesterday is that effort bore fruit yesterday because all they wanted was to have this story splashed and if they had to use the floor of the United States Senate then so be it,” he added.
Watch below:
