Greece elects first woman president
Greece’s parliament on Wednesday elected the first woman president in the country’s history, a senior judge with an expertise in environmental and constitutional law.
A cross-party majority of 261 MPs voted in favour of 63-year-old Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou, parliament chief Costas Tassoulas said.
“Ekaterini Sakellaropoulou has been elected president of the republic,” Tassoulas said.
The daughter of a Supreme Court judge, Sakellaropoulou completed postgraduate studies at Paris’s Sorbonne university.
She was also the first woman to head the Council of State.
Although the president is nominally the head of the Greek state and commander-in-chief, the post is largely ceremonial.
Greek presidents confirm governments and laws and technically have the power to declare war, but only in conjunction with the government.
Commentary
I spent MLK Day reading Stephen Miller’s racist emails — here’s why
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. is in the pantheon of American heroes. He is honored with a national holiday. For those of us who write about American politics, life and society it is expected – rightly or wrongly – that on King's designated holiday we offer a comment, essay or some other thought about his legacy.
The expectation is even greater for black Americans and other nonwhites. Brother King was and is a gift to all Americans — and, yes, the world — but black people are the most direct beneficiaries of his struggle.
Every year brings more writing about King's legacy and the work which remains. Interviews and talks will be given. Brother King will be quoted. The "I Have a Dream Speech" and the March on Washington will be obsessively referenced by the mass media and others. Of course, the "Jobs and Freedom" part of the march will be left out.
Breaking Banner
Trump pushed for a sweetheart tax deal on his first hotel — it’s cost NYC $410,068,399 and counting
In 1975, New York City was run-down and on the verge of bankruptcy. Twenty-nine-year-old Donald Trump saw an opportunity. He wanted to acquire and redevelop the dilapidated Commodore Hotel in midtown Manhattan next to Grand Central Terminal.
Trump had bragged to the executive controlling the sale that he could use his political connections to get tax breaks for the deal.
The executive was skeptical. But the next day, the executive was invited into Trump’s limousine, which ushered him to City Hall. There, he met with Donald’s father Fred and Mayor Abe Beame, to whom the Trumps had given lavishly.
Amazon Echo and Alexa privacy issues go way beyond voice recordings
Amazon Echo and the Alexa voice assistant have had widely publicised issues with privacy. Whether it is the amount of data they collect or the fact that they reportedly pay employees and, at times, external contractors from all over the world to listen to recordings to improve accuracy, the potential is there for sensitive personal information to be leaked through these devices.