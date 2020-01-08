Quantcast
‘Hannity canceled on me’: Fox News did not want Geraldo Rivera urging Trump to avoid war

5 mins ago

The internal battle at Fox News over whether it is wise for President Donald Trump to start war with Iran escalated again on Tuesday after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases.

Last week, Fox News personalities clashed after Geraldo Rivera criticized Brian Kilmeade for cheering on the war.

“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade replied. “I am elated.”

Rivera was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity’s program, but “Geraldo got the axe,” The Daily Beast reported.

Rivera used his Twitter account to urge restraint following the attack.

But Hannity reportedly canceled.

Iran ‘deliberately missed’: MSNBC issues initial battle damage assessment

21 mins ago

January 7, 2020

The Iranian government deliberately missed with the targeting of the ballistic missiles they launched at military bases in Iraq that house U.S. troops, MSNBC reported late Tuesday evening.

NBC News chief foreign affairs correspondent Andrea Mitchell was interviewed by MSNBC's Brian Williams on "The Last Word."

"There is a great phrase in Washington that comes from the highway business, and that's the off-ramp," Williams noted. "Does the battle damage assessment going on in the light of day right now -- if indeed we stay at zero casualties -- does that afford the president of the United States an off-ramp?"

Twitter CEO roasted for not banning Trump: Jack Dorsey should be tried ‘for crimes against humanity’

1 hour ago

January 7, 2020

In recent days, President Donald Trump has used his Twitter account to threaten war crimes in recent days, raising tensions in the Middle East following his assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Following Iran's launch of ballistic missiles against military bases housing U.S. troops in Iraq, Trump raised eyebrows by tweeting that "all is well" and "so far, so good."

Many people wondered why Trump has not been banned from Twitter.

