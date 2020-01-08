‘Hannity canceled on me’: Fox News did not want Geraldo Rivera urging Trump to avoid war

The internal battle at Fox News over whether it is wise for President Donald Trump to start war with Iran escalated again on Tuesday after Iran launched a ballistic missile attack on Iraqi military bases.

Last week, Fox News personalities clashed after Geraldo Rivera criticized Brian Kilmeade for cheering on the war.

“I will cheer it on,” Kilmeade replied. “I am elated.”

Rivera was scheduled to appear on Sean Hannity’s program, but “Geraldo got the axe,” The Daily Beast reported.

Rivera used his Twitter account to urge restraint following the attack.

Urging @realDonaldTrump to keep his powder dry. Plz don’t let this spin out of control. You can always hit them back. Plz don’t let this become an escalating- you hit me I hit you back harder-until we have another full-blown, bloody Mid-East War on our hands. What would we win? — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 7, 2020

But Hannity reportedly canceled.

Never mind Hannity just cancelled me https://t.co/ZMduJr85fe — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) January 8, 2020