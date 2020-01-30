Quantcast
‘He did it. So what?’ The dangerous precedent Trump lawyers are asking Senate Republicans to endorse

Published

46 mins ago

on

- Commentary

While the prosecution and defense fight over whether to call further witnesses, senators must not forget the core question at issue in the impeachment trial of Donald Trump: Is it acceptable for a pre…

Commentary

Electability of Biden is more ‘conventional’ — and less ‘wisdom’

Published

13 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

As Democratic voters prepare to go to the polls, you’d be forgiven for having a feeling of déjà vu. Just as in 2016, Donald Trump is running as the Republican nominee. Just as in 2016, Bernie Sanders is mounting a surprisingly strong bid to win on the Democratic side. And, just as in 2016, much of the mainstream media and Democratic powers-that-be are putting their faith in a longtime establishment “moderate” as the more “electable” choice for the party. Four years on from Trump’s election, both everything and seemingly nothing has changed.

What is different is the identity of the Democratic establishment choice. This time, it’s former Vice President Joe Biden instead of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who in 2016 was lauded as the sensible, safe choice to take on an erratic and extreme Trump in the same way that newspaper columnists, TV pundits, and some voters themselves now laud Biden as the most electable candidate in the Democratic field.

Commentary

Can John Bolton can still force the Senate’s hand?

Published

18 mins ago

on

January 30, 2020

By

This week, President Donald Trump’s sycophants and loyalists in the right-wing media have been going after former National Security Adviser John Bolton with a vengeance. They are furious over a bombshell New York Times report that Bolton, in his forthcoming book, “The Room Where It Happened: A White House Memoir,” alleges that Trump made an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter Biden, a condition of military aid to Ukraine. But one conservative who isn’t bashing Bolton this week is Washington Post opinion writer Jennifer Rubin, who asserts in a January 30 column that Bolton is badly needed to help rein in Trump.

Commentary

