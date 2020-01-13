Here are Putin’s top three disinformation techniques to watch out for during impeachment trial

America’s former ambassador to Russia warned on Monday of how Russian disinformation techniques are polluting the American discourse as the U.S. Senate prepares to hold President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

At its heart, the scandal in the Ukraine scandal involves Trump and Rudy Giuliani failing at media literacy, and then allegedly breaking the law to chase a discredited conspiracy theory that was started by Russian military intelligence.

Former Ambassador Michael McFaul, who is now a professor at Stanford, explained his concerns in a new Washington Post column.

“During her testimony in the House Intelligence Committee impeachment hearings last year, former National Security Council senior director Fiona Hill scolded U.S. representatives for believing and sometimes echoing Russian-inspired disinformation about alleged Ukrainian interference in our 2016 presidential election. She stated bluntly: ‘This is a fictional narrative that has been perpetrated and propagated by the Russian security services themselves.’ In a matter of days, U.S. senators will be exercising one of their most solemn constitutional duties as they take part in the second phase of the impeachment process. When they do so, they — and the rest of us — should take heed of Hill’s warning,” McFaul explained.

“By now it should be amply clear that Russian-style disinformation tactics, whether employed by Russians or Americans, represent a major threat to American democracy,” he added.

McFaul broke down the top three disinformation techniques employed by Russian President Vladimir Putin and proxies.

“The first is to deny facts. For instance, Putin initially denied that Russian soldiers had seized control of Crimea in February 2014, denies Russian involvement in the shoot-down of Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 in July 2014, and denies any Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election,” McFaul warned.