Here is how Jason Crow ‘pulled rank’ on John Roberts — and exposed the Chief Justice’s bias

Former Army Ranger Jason Crow repeatedly drew upon his experience serving three tours in Iraq and Afghanistan during his prosecution of President Donald Trump as an impeachment manager.

Crow, who was awarded the Bronze Star and retired as a Captain, attended law school after his military service before successfully winning a seat in Congress during the 2018 midterm elections.

ADVERTISEMENT

Elie Mystal, a justice correspondent for The Nation magazine, explained how Crow pulled rank on Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts.

Mystal broked down how Crow put Roberts in his place with the subtle question of whether senators were getting restless and needed a break.

Crow didn't need or want a break, and neither did the Senate. Crow was trying to wake John Roberts up, and ask him to demand… well "DECORUM."

Remember Roberts allegedly cares about decorum? Well, then it's on ROBERTS to make Senators follow their rules.#ImpeachmentTrial — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020

It's little stuff like this where people who are paying attention will notice Roberts's bias. Most people are *committed* to declaring Roberts well-meaning, even when he's demonstrably not, but when he refuses to enforce the rules the Senate itself agreed to, it looks bad on HIM. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 22, 2020