Here is the Republican operative that is the new poster boy for why Trump was impeached

The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a huge cache of evidence from Lev Parnas to the House Judiciary Committee.

Parnas, an indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a key figure in the upcoming impeachment trial.

Robert Hyde, who is running to represent Connecticut’s fifth congressional district in the 2020 election, features heavily in the documents.

“Hyde is 40 and a resident of Simsbury and a Republican who is running for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District. He is a relative unknown who hopes to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat,” the Hartford Courant reports. “Hyde made headlines last month after he posted a sexist and vulgar tweet about California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Dec. 3, after Harris suspended her presidential campaign, Hyde posted this on Twitter: ‘went down, brought to her knees. Blew it,’ Hyde tweeted. ‘Must be a hard one to swallow. #KamalaHarris #heelsup’”

“In May, Hyde was removed by police from Trump National Doral Miami in Florida. According to an incident report filed by the Doral police department, Hyde told the responding officer that he was in fear for his life and ‘a hit man was out to get him.’ Hyde gave police with a variety of names and contacts to provide information about why he felt his life was in danger,” the newspaper reported.

“He was not arrested. Police escorted him from the hotel and transported him to an undisclosed location. In the vehicle, Hyde said his computer had been hacked by the Secret Service and that the Secret Service was watching him at the premises, according to the incident report,” the newspaper added.

Hyde has also made interesting choices as to how he has prioritized his expenses.

“Hyde donated at least $2,000 to Trump’s reelection fund and at least $750 to the Connecticut Republican Party, according to the FEC,” the Courant reported. “Hyde owed the mother of his 13-year-old son more than $2,000 in child support, according to court records, even as he continued to donate thousands to President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.”

Here’s some of what other people are saying about Hyde:

These texts from former congressional candidate Robert Hyde to Lev Parnas, about his surveillance of Ambassador Yovanovitch, are incredibly creepy. pic.twitter.com/qerUWh82Hc — Susan Simpson (@TheViewFromLL2) January 14, 2020

Who is Robert F. Hyde and why was he surveilling a US ambassador? — Bradley P. Moss (@BradMossEsq) January 14, 2020

The Best People: Robert Hyde, the guy who plotted a hit on a U.S. Ambassador he referred to as "this bitch," is also the kind of guy who donates over $56k to RNC/Trump but doesn't paying $2k in child support https://t.co/tpbSwMlcug pic.twitter.com/Aaai6E5Vfd — Elise Jordan (@Elise_Jordan) January 15, 2020

Some claim the Robert F Hyde in the newly released Lev Parnas text messages is @rfhyde1. We recently caught him running a shady network of coordinated FB pages that pose as grassroots Trump efforts. And he straight up lied to us when asked about it. https://t.co/gY3hjvUxUU — Craig Silverman (@CraigSilverman) January 15, 2020

Hyde, a Republican, ranted in crude language about a person identified by the House of Representative committee officials as Marie Yovanovitch, then the US ambassador to Ukraine. Here’s some of those texts: — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 14, 2020

Hyde is a series of texts Parnas. “They are moving her tomorrow,” he said. “The guys over they asked me what I would like to do and what is in it for them.” — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 14, 2020

Here is a photo of Trump, at one of his golf clubs, with Robert F. Hyde, the man who apparently had Yanvanovitch under physical surveillance in Kiev and offered to talk to Ukranians who would "help" deal with her "for a price" pic.twitter.com/vpXnp9iZ6i — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) January 14, 2020

Followed by "Guess you can do anything in Ukraine with money…what I was told." So: What the bloody hell is this all about?https://t.co/wuo5ve7gNB — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) January 14, 2020

This is just so out of left field. Robert F. Hyde, heretofore best known for a failed cong’l camping, sending a sexist tweet attacking Kamala Harris, and owing a bunch of child support, … had people in Kiev trailing the US Ambassador?? pic.twitter.com/AmtTMbx3qI — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) January 14, 2020

New: Reached for comment on his texts about Amb. Yovanovitch's location, Robert Hyde texted: “Bull Schiff is a giant b*tch.”https://t.co/5SfPFJyO3I — Betsy Woodruff Swan (@woodruffbets) January 15, 2020

Told he was speaking to a CNN reporter, Hyde said: “Communist News Network? Sorry, I only talk to Fox, OAN and Blaze reporters like Eric Bolling.” @KaraScannell — Shimon Prokupecz (@ShimonPro) January 15, 2020

Robert Hyde showed up in House Intelligence Committee documents released Tuesday. Who is he? https://t.co/089nSOKVZv — Hartford Courant (@hartfordcourant) January 14, 2020

Hyde "owed the mother of his 13-year-old son more than $2,000 in child support, according to court records, even as he continued to donate thousands to President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee." https://t.co/E6tWkEEjOD https://t.co/zclhR04fFw — Steven Shepard (@POLITICO_Steve) January 14, 2020

Here's the front page of campaign website for Robert Hyde, the newest character in the impeachment saga after his texts showed up in contents of Parnas' iPhone handed over to House pic.twitter.com/Kebt8mQfsJ — Josh Lederman (@JoshNBCNews) January 14, 2020

3/ Robert F. Hyde was a GOP candidate for the House who was more infamous for a grotesquely sexist tweet about @SenKamalaHarris.

First, here are his deeply creepy tweets to Lev Parnas:

https://t.co/g9VvAoCOUs — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) January 14, 2020

5/ Robert Hyde was ranting about guns, his potential Democratic opponent as a "scumbag in suit" and making allegations about affairs and pregnant interns in this 2019 interview.

This is the @Giuliani A-team in Ukraine.https://t.co/rzthHBcue0 — Jed Shugerman (@jedshug) January 15, 2020