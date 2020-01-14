Quantcast
Here is the Republican operative that is the new poster boy for why Trump was impeached

Published

29 mins ago

on

The House Intelligence Committee on Tuesday transmitted a huge cache of evidence from Lev Parnas to the House Judiciary Committee.

Parnas, an indicted associate of Donald Trump defense attorney Rudy Giuliani, is a key figure in the upcoming impeachment trial.

Robert Hyde, who is running to represent Connecticut’s fifth congressional district in the 2020 election, features heavily in the documents.

“Hyde is 40 and a resident of Simsbury and a Republican who is running for Congress in Connecticut’s 5th District. He is a relative unknown who hopes to unseat Rep. Jahana Hayes, a Democrat,” the Hartford Courant reports. “Hyde made headlines last month after he posted a sexist and vulgar tweet about California Sen. Kamala Harris. On Dec. 3, after Harris suspended her presidential campaign, Hyde posted this on Twitter: ‘went down, brought to her knees. Blew it,’ Hyde tweeted. ‘Must be a hard one to swallow. #KamalaHarris #heelsup’”

“In May, Hyde was removed by police from Trump National Doral Miami in Florida. According to an incident report filed by the Doral police department, Hyde told the responding officer that he was in fear for his life and ‘a hit man was out to get him.’ Hyde gave police with a variety of names and contacts to provide information about why he felt his life was in danger,” the newspaper reported.

“He was not arrested. Police escorted him from the hotel and transported him to an undisclosed location. In the vehicle, Hyde said his computer had been hacked by the Secret Service and that the Secret Service was watching him at the premises, according to the incident report,” the newspaper added.

Hyde has also made interesting choices as to how he has prioritized his expenses.

“Hyde donated at least $2,000 to Trump’s reelection fund and at least $750 to the Connecticut Republican Party, according to the FEC,” the Courant reported. “Hyde owed the mother of his 13-year-old son more than $2,000 in child support, according to court records, even as he continued to donate thousands to President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee.”

Here’s some of what other people are saying about Hyde:

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
