Here’s how David Frum may have helped cause World War III

Published

1 min ago

on

According to a 2013 New Yorker profile of Iranian Gen. Qasem Suleimani by Dexter Filkins that cited former deputy chief of the American Embassy in Kabul, Ryan Crocker, saying that he was inches away from negotiating a peace with Iran before former President George W. Bush named Iran part of the “Axis of Evil.”

“The good will didn’t last. In January 2002, Crocker, who was by then the deputy chief of the American Embassy in Kabul, was awakened one night by aides, who told him that President George W. Bush, in his State of the Union Address, had named Iran as part of an ‘Axis of Evil,'” said the profile.

“Like many senior diplomats, Crocker was caught off guard. He saw the negotiator the next day at the U.N. compound in Kabul, and he was furious,” the report continued. “‘You completely damaged me,'” Crocker recalled him saying. “Suleimani is in a tearing rage. He feels compromised.” The negotiator told Crocker that, at great political risk, Suleimani had been contemplating a complete reevaluation of the United States, saying, “‘Maybe it’s time to rethink our relationship with the Americans.'”

“The Axis of Evil speech brought the meetings to an end. Reformers inside the government, who had advocated a rapprochement with the United States, were put on the defensive,” the New Yorker continued. “Recalling that time, Crocker shook his head. ‘We were just that close,’ he said. ‘One word in one speech changed history.'”

You can see a screen capture of the excerpt below and read the full profile at The New Yorker.

Trump’s Iran director of the National Security Council is out

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

President Donald Trump's Iran director of the National Security Council, Richard Goldberg, is leaving, Bloomberg News announced late Friday.

The position was created by former DNI John Bolton to counter what Bolton saw as a desire by some in Trump's admin to weaken the “maximum pressure” campaign against Iran, noted Bloomberg's Jennifer Jacobs.

"Tension over that issue flared in March as the administration mulled whether to extend waivers allowing Iran to sell a limited amount of oil. The waivers were eventually ended in May," the report said. "That fight was only one of the administration’s internecine battles related to Iran and underscored the influence wielded by the Foundation for Defense of Democracies, the think tank where Goldberg previously worked, in pushing for a tougher line against Iran."

Trump leaving White House out of the loop on Iran meant he was the only one who could brief the press

Published

36 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman contributed to a new report that revealed not only did President Donald Trump leave most of his White House team out of the loop on the bombings in Iran, it meant he was the only one capable of briefing the press.

"Among the aides, the president kept out of a tight circle of those briefed were advisers who would have to explain to reporters what took place and what the rationale was," Haberman tweeted. "That left POTUS as the only briefer of the media, nearly 24 hours later."

US assassination catapults Iraq back to aftermath of 2003 invasion

Published

57 mins ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Iraqi factions threatening to oust US troops, officials denouncing American "violations" and fears of a new Gulf war: a US strike has catapulted Iraq back to the tumultuous aftermath of the 2003 invasion.

The precision drone strike outside Baghdad airport on Friday killed top Iranian commander Qasem Soleimani and his Iraqi right-hand-man, Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.

Within hours, United Nations chief Antonio Guterres urged leaders to exercise restraint.

"The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf," he said.

The US attack was the most dramatic escalation yet in a feared proxy war between Iran and the US on Iraqi soil.

