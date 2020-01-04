Quantcast
Here’s why Mitch McConnell will now have to bow to Nancy Pelosi on impeachment

Published

35 mins ago

on

According to a Capitol Hill reporter for the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may run into a buzzsaw over impeachment from his own caucus after they return to DC from the holiday break and get peppered with questions from the media over Donald Trump’s trial.

Speaking with CNN New Day host Martin Savidge, the WaPo’s Toulouse Olorunnipa said the majority of pressure over the delayed impeachment trial is likely on McConnell and not House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA).

“It’s a stalemate,” Olorunnipa explained. “It has been for the last several weeks and there’s no sense that anyone is looking to budge. We heard from the Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and the leader on the floor and they seem steadfast in their positions they have different views of how this trial should take place and you have House Speaker Nancy Pelosi who’s in no rush to send the articles over because they believe the Senate should take a more significant approach where they hold a trial and have witnesses and it doesn’t appear that Mitch McConnell is looking to do that.”

“I think if there is going to be a move from this position, it’s going to require some of these moderate Republican senators who are up for re-election to push Mitch McConnell and say this is what we want to see, whether it’s a quick trial or a trial with witnesses,” he added. “They’re the ones who have the swing votes that can determine who has 51 votes, and we haven’t heard from them publicly.”

“As time plays out, I do expect them to be more vocal as they come back into the halls of Congress and face reporters about what they want to see,” he continued. “Once that happens, I think Mitch McConnell can only act with his power of the majority and he has to do what his majority wants.”

Watch below:

