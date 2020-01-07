Here’s why the conflict with Iran is a massive boon to ISIS: Middle East expert
If the United States enters into a war with Iran, the consequences would be disastrous — but not even just in terms of the direct losses on both sides. On CNN Tuesday, Middle East reporter Dexter Filkins explained how the conflict is a massive gift to Islamic State, at a time when America had been on the cusp of eliminating their forces entirely.
“What is the potential for ISIS to come back, as they did the last time U.S. forces pulled out?” asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
“Well, if you think about why we have troops in Iraq to begin with, it’s — right now, it’s mostly because we want to control ISIS, to go after the remaining pockets of ISIS that still exist,” said Filkins. “There are still networks that are there … already, you’ve seen a win for ISIS, because we’ve stopped training. We’ve essentially shut down training of the Kurdish forces and others who were helping us go after ISIS. The same is, you know, true with NATO, has just announced stopping training as well. That’s already a victory for isis. If the U.S. has to leave, that’s an absolute windfall for ISIS. There’s no question they’re going to try come back. We’ve already seen them try. There’s a tempo of attacks in the last few weeks, something like 20 attacks in Iraq alone in the week of Christmas. They’re trying to do something now. If we leave, are forced to leave, forced to scale back, there’s an opportunity for them to come back.”
“One more point on ISIS,” added Filkins. “The Shiite militias and the Iranians, we were all fighting together against ISIS, the Americans and Iran and the Shiite militias that they basically oversee, they were basically cooperating in the fight against ISIS … they weren’t communicating with each other, but they were coordinating, certainly.”
Watch below:
CNN
Here’s why the conflict with Iran is a massive boon to ISIS: Middle East expert
If the United States enters into a war with Iran, the consequences would be disastrous — but not even just in terms of the direct losses on both sides. On CNN Tuesday, Middle East reporter Dexter Filkins explained how the conflict is a massive gift to Islamic State, at a time when America had been on the cusp of eliminating their forces entirely.
"What is the potential for ISIS to come back, as they did the last time U.S. forces pulled out?" asked anchor Anderson Cooper.
"Well, if you think about why we have troops in Iraq to begin with, it's — right now, it's mostly because we want to control ISIS, to go after the remaining pockets of ISIS that still exist," said Filkins. "There are still networks that are there ... already, you've seen a win for ISIS, because we've stopped training. We've essentially shut down training of the Kurdish forces and others who were helping us go after ISIS. The same is, you know, true with NATO, has just announced stopping training as well. That's already a victory for isis. If the U.S. has to leave, that's an absolute windfall for ISIS. There's no question they're going to try come back. We've already seen them try. There's a tempo of attacks in the last few weeks, something like 20 attacks in Iraq alone in the week of Christmas. They're trying to do something now. If we leave, are forced to leave, forced to scale back, there's an opportunity for them to come back."
CNN
Trump believes he has ‘no choice’ but to launch a ‘massive retaliation’ for Iran strikes: CNN’s Jim Acosta
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "Anderson Cooper 360," chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta reported that Trump believes he is boxed into escalating against Iran after the ballistic missile strikes on U.S. troops.
"I wanted to pass along something I picked up from a source close to the White House who has spoken with the president in recent days," said Acosta. "This source essentially saying that the president has no choice at this point but to retaliate against Iran, based on some of the talk that this source heard down at Mar-a-Lago and some of the other things that the president has been saying."
CNN
Iran threatens to strike America’s regional allies if the war escalates — and possibly the US mainland
On CNN Tuesday, correspondent Fred Pleitgen reported that Iran is now threatening to strike bases of U.S. strategic allies, and could even strike the U.S. mainland itself.
"On a telegram channel from the Revolutionary Guard Corps, the Revolutionary Guard Corps seems to indicate that if the U.S. responds to this retaliation, that the Revolutionary Guard Corps could respond then inside the United States. That's another threat coming out," said Pleitgen.
"The Revolutionary Guard also warning the United States not to retaliate after these strikes that the Iranians are conducting right now," added Pleitgen. "They're warning America's regional allies that have U.S. bases on their soil that if attacks against Iran are launched from those bases, those countries will become targets as well. In the U.S. now seeing how it wants to respond to this Iranian retaliation, what are some of the countries in the region that have U.S. bases on them going to think of this Iranian threat? The Iranians also once again threatening Israel, as we've seen in the past as well."