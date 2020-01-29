‘He’s desperate’: Trump rants about impeachment ‘con job’ as McConnell admits he doesn’t have votes to block witnesses
“The pressure is working,” said Indivisible. “We need to hear from Bolton and the other witnesses who know exactly how egregious Trump’s abuse of power was.”
President Donald Trump fired off a pair of tweets Tuesday night ranting about what he called the “impeachment hoax” and “political con job” shortly after Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell reportedly admitted in a closed-door meeting with GOP lawmakers that he doesn’t have the votes to stop witnesses from being called to testify in the ongoing trial.
“No matter how many witnesses you give the Democrats, no matter how much information is given, like the quickly produced Transcripts, it will NEVER be enough for them,” Trump tweeted. “They will always scream UNFAIR.”
In a separate tweet hours later, Trump asked why former national security adviser John Bolton—the most prominent potential witness with first-hand knowledge of the president’s actions—didn’t “complain about this ‘nonsense’ a long time ago, when he was very publicly terminated.”
Bolton alleges in an unpublished book manuscript that Trump said he wanted to withhold congressionally approved aid to Ukraine until that country agreed to launch investigations into former Vice President Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
The president’s tweets came after McConnell reportedly told fellow Republican senators that he lacks the votes to continue blocking witnesses for the Senate trial, stonewalling that Democratic lawmakers and other critics have described as a cover-up. Just four Senate Republicans would have to vote with Democrats to approve witnesses.
“He’s desperate,” Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-Calif.) wrote in response to Trump’s tweets, urging the public to continue calling GOP senators who could vote to call witnesses.
He’s desperate. Keep calling:
Senator Pat Toomey (202) 224-4254
Senator Rob Portman (202) 224-3353
Senator Mitt Romney (202) 224-5251
Senator Susan Collins (202) 224-2523
Senator Lisa Murkowski (202) 224-6665
Senator Lamar Alexander (202) 224-4944 https://t.co/Yaf2uucnJ7
— Eric Swalwell (@ericswalwell) January 29, 2020
According to the Wall Street Journal, McConnell told Republicans following the final day of presentations from Trump’s defense team that the “vote total wasn’t where it needed to be on blocking witnesses or documents.”
“He had a card with ‘yes,’ ‘no,’ and ‘maybes’ marked on it, apparently a whip count, but he didn’t show it to senators,” the Journal reported. A vote to approve witnesses for the Senate trial is expected to take place Friday.
“The pressure is working,” declared progressive advocacy group Indivisible, which has been driving calls Republican senators. “This is huge. We need to hear from Bolton and the other witnesses who know exactly how egregious Trump’s abuse of power was.”
“This is no time to ease up—keep calling every day until the vote,” the group added.
Past ‘evils’ are resurfacing, Germany and Israel warn at Holocaust event
The "evil spirits" of racism and anti-Semitism are re-emerging, the presidents of Germany and Israel warned in Berlin on Wednesday as they marked 75 years since the liberation of the Auschwitz death camp.
Speaking at a special parliamentary session in the Bundestag, Frank-Walter Steinmeier said Germans had a responsibility to never forget their Nazi past and to stop hatred from spreading.
"The evil spirits of the past are reappearing today under a new guise," he said.
"More still, they are presenting their ethno-nationalist, authoritarian thinking as a vision, as a better answer to the questions of our time."
2020 Election
Morning Joe warns senators to hear witnesses — or else: ‘Avalanche of incriminating information’ is coming before election
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough warned Republican senators that "an avalanche of incriminating information about Donald Trump" would be revealed in the coming months -- and he urged them to get ahead of the deluge before the impeachment trial ends.
The "Morning Joe" host said they're betting that voters will forget their impeachment coverup by Election Day, but Scarborough said that's a risky gamble.
"Whether it comes out tightly confined in the Senate trial or whether it just gets blown out all over the airwaves over the next two for three months, that information is going to come out," he said, "which is going to include a lot of incriminating information about Donald Trump, which is going to lead to more incriminating information about Donald Trump, which is going to lead to an avalanche of incriminating information about Donald Trump."