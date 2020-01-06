Quantcast
‘He’s done with Trump’: John Bolton watchers explain why ‘weird’ ex-adviser is now willing to testify

Published

1 min ago

on

Former National Security adviser John Bolton announced on Monday that he would testify before the Senate in the trial of President Donald Trump if he is asked.

Bolton made the remarks in a statement on his website.

National security experts quickly weighed in on Twitter with explanations and ideas about why Bolton had waited until now to say he would comply with a Senate subpoena.

Trump’s Iran warmongering has ‘deeply compromised’ the military’s ability to fight ISIS: Counterterrorism expert

Published

37 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

A counterterrorism expert believes that President Donald Trump's warmongering against Iran has deeply damaged the American military's ability to fight against the Islamic State terrorist organization.

Luke Hartig, who previously served as Senior Director for Counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC), writes at Just Security that the president's decision to assassinate Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani has forced American forces in Iraq to hunker down in their bases even as the Iraqi parliament votes to expel them from the country.

Indicted Giuliani associate Lev Parnas begins process of sharing evidence with House committee

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

Lev Parnas, an associate of Trump attorney Rudy Giuliani, has reportedly begun the process of sharing information with the House Intelligence Committee.

In October, federal judge J. Paul Oetken authorized Parnas to provide evidence from prosecutors to the committee. This includes the contents of an iPhone confiscated during his arrest.

Politico's Kyle Cheney reported on Monday that Parnas has begun the process of sharing evidence with the House committee.

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) said that ongoing investigations into Trump and his associates could provide additional materials to the president's upcoming impeachment trial in the Senate.

Defense Secretary’s chief of staff leaving Pentagon amid escalating tensions with Iran

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 6, 2020

By

The Defense Secretary's chief of staff is leaving the Pentagon.

Eric Chewning, chief of staff to Defense Secretary Mark Esper, will step down at the end of the month, the latest in a series of high-profile civilians to leave the department, reported Politico.

He will be replaced by Jen Stewart, the top Republican staffer on the House Armed Services Committee, according to the Pentagon.

Stewart previously served as a top adviser to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs.

Continue Reading
 
 
