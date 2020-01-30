‘Historic step’: House votes to repeal 2002 Iraq AUMF Trump used to justify Suleimani assassination
“Trump’s claim that the 2002 AUMF can authorize his attacks against Iran has no basis in reality, underscoring the need for immediate action.”
The House of Representatives on Thursday voted to repeal the 2002 Iraq Authorization for Use of Military Force, which the Trump administration cited as a legal justification for its assassination of Iranian Gen. Qassem Suleimani in Baghdad earlier this month.
The legislation, sponsored by longtime “war on terror” opponent Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Calif.), passed by a vote of 236-166, with 11 Republicans supporting the measure and two Democrats—Reps. Conor Lamb (Penn.) and Jim Cooper (Tenn.)—opposing it.
“For far too long, Congress has been missing in action on matters of war and peace—but today, we took a historic step to reassert our Constitutional authority and stop our endless wars by voting to repeal the 2002 Iraq AUMF,” Lee said in a statement.
“Make no mistake, the president must seek specific authorization from Congress for any use of force against Iran or any country,” Lee added. “Trump’s claim that the 2002 AUMF can authorize his attacks against Iran has no basis in reality, underscoring the need for immediate action.”
The 2002 AUMF isn’t needed for any current counterterrorism operations. PERIOD.
This outdated and unnecessary AUMF has been on the books for far too long. It’s past time for Congress to reclaim our constitutional authority on war and peace and #StopEndlessWar! pic.twitter.com/vCN2ghMSnb
— Rep. Barbara Lee (@RepBarbaraLee) January 30, 2020
The House on Thursday also passed legislation sponsored by Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.) to block any federal funding for military action taken against Iran without congressional approval.
The White House warned on Tuesday that Trump is planning to veto both Democratic measures aimed at curtailing his ability to unilaterally wage war.
Reps. Lee, Khanna, Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.), and Mark Pocan (D-Wis.) issued a joint statement applauding the passage of the two bills as a recognition that “there is no military solution to our conflicts in the Middle East—only deescalation and diplomacy can lead to peace.”
“President Trump’s reckless decision to assassinate General Suleimani—conducted without the knowledge or approval of Congress—made it clear that we cannot afford to wait to reassert our Constitutional responsibility over war-making,” the Democratic lawmakers said. “These bills are essential to preventing a catastrophic and completely avoidable war with Iran.”
Progressive advocacy group Win Without War tweeted that the two bills, which now head to the Republican-controlled Senate, are a “a massive step forward in Congress taking back the reins in matters of war and peace, both with Trump and with future administrations too.”
Outpouring of grief after missing Mexican monarch butterfly defender Homero Gómez González found dead floating in a well
Human rights advocates and the conservationist's family raised concerns about threats from the illegal logging industry and organized crime.
Mexican conservationist Homero Gómez González was found dead Wednesday, about two weeks after he was reported missing, provoking a wave sorrow from allies and advocates worldwide as they honored his work running a butterfly sanctuary in the state of Michoacán.
Adam Schiff: ‘They’ve just undermined their entire argument’ saying Giuliani was acting on foreign policy
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) just pointed out another conflicting argument that President Donald Trump's lawyers made that takes down their own arguments.
Pat Philbin told the Senate that there was no foreign policy being carried out by a private citizen, specifically speaking to Rudy Giuliani, who was in Ukraine working to get information for the president. Giuliani even went so far as to send a letter to then newly elected Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky, saying he was acting on behalf of, and with the authorization of, the U.S. president.
Philbin said that Giuliani was merely a source of information for the president because he knew about Ukraine and frequently spoke to Trump.
‘We now have an all-powerful president’ who can do whatever he wants ‘with no oversight’: Former prosecutor
An MSNBC panel discussion with a slate of Republicans and legal scholars lamented that it is clear the Republican Senate is delivering omnipotence to President Donald Trump.
As the impeachment trial took a break, former federal prosecutor Joyce Vance explained that the Republican Senate is handing Trump all of the power he wants.
"The problem is [John] Bolton is not just one witness," Vance said. "Bolton testifies and the fear has to be that it opens the door on other witnesses who then have to testify. Whether it's [Mick] Mulvaney, other witnesses Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) asked for, and maybe the sudden, apparent victory begins to dissolve over time."