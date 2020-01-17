Hong Kong airline forced Japanese woman to take pregnancy test
A Hong Kong airline forced a Japanese woman to take a pregnancy test before allowing her on a flight to a Pacific island popular with mothers seeking US citizenship for their babies.
Midori Nishida, 25, was escorted to a public toilet at Hong Kong airport and told to urinate on a strip in November before being granted permission to board her Hong Kong Express flight to the US territory of Saipan.
She had declared in a questionnaire at check-in that she was not pregnant but airline staff nevertheless requested she undergo a “fit-to-fly” assessment designed for women with a body size or shape resembling a pregnant woman.
“It was very humiliating and frustrating,” Nishida told the Wall Street Journal.
She grew up on Saipan and her family have lived on the island for more than 20 years.
The airline apologized to Nishida and said the practice had been discontinued when contacted by AFP.
“We have immediately suspended the practice while we review it. We’d like to apologize for the distress caused,” the airline said in a statement.
Hong Kong Express said it had taken “action on flights to Saipan from February 2019 to help ensure US immigration laws were not being undermined”, in response to concerns raised by the island’s authorities.
“We recognize the significant concerns this practice has caused,” it said.
Saipan is a popular destination for women wanting to give birth on US soil to secure American citizenship for their child.
In 2018 nearly 600 babies were born to tourists in the Northern Mariana Islands, which sit just north of Guam, also a US territory — a figure greater than the number of babies born to locals.
Of those some 575 were born to Chinese mothers, according to data from local health authorities.
The influx followed the introduction in 2009 of a visa-waiver program to attract Chinese holidaymakers, a scheme that made the islands the only US territory where Chinese citizens enjoy visa-free entry.
But in recent years Saipan has stepped up measures to curb birth tourism by requiring airlines to carry out screenings.
© 2020 AFP
MSNBC’s Morning Joe: Trump doesn’t realize how much trouble he’s in — and GOP unsure how to defend him
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough said President Donald Trump is fooling himself on impeachment.
Trump insists he did nothing wrong in his actions toward Ukraine and complains that he's the victim of an impeachment "hoax," but the "Morning Joe" host said that most Americans disagree.
"He's talking to himself when he talks about a perfect phone call, yeah," Scarborough said. "He says it's a hoax, because what he's facing now isn't even what he was facing with (Robert) Mueller. There's more of a split when it came to what the American public believed, but he said it's a hoax and nobody can believe this is happening, and etc., etc., etc., and yet over 70 percent of Americans want a full and fair trial."
Breaking Banner
Furious Trump grilling aides on how impeachment is playing with voters: report
According to a report in the New York Times, a furious Donald Trump spent Thursday afternoon huddled with close White House aides worrying how voters are reacting to his impeachment as it heads to a Senate trial.
Following an afternoon where he tweeted about how unfair the impeachment process has been ( “I JUST GOT IMPEACHED FOR MAKING A PERFECT PHONE CALL!” he wrote) -- and snapping at reporters -- the Times reports the president later bunkered down with staffers to discuss what to do next.
Hong Kong airline forced Japanese woman to take pregnancy test
A Hong Kong airline forced a Japanese woman to take a pregnancy test before allowing her on a flight to a Pacific island popular with mothers seeking US citizenship for their babies.
Midori Nishida, 25, was escorted to a public toilet at Hong Kong airport and told to urinate on a strip in November before being granted permission to board her Hong Kong Express flight to the US territory of Saipan.
She had declared in a questionnaire at check-in that she was not pregnant but airline staff nevertheless requested she undergo a "fit-to-fly" assessment designed for women with a body size or shape resembling a pregnant woman.