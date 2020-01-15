Quantcast
Connect with us

House Foreign Affairs chair now investigating alleged threats to former Ukraine ambassador from Giuliani associate and Trump donor

Published

1 hour ago

on

House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel has just announced he is investigating the alleged, jaw-dropping threats against former U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine, Marie Yovanovitch. Those threats, which include a disturbing series of text messages (below) were apparently made by Lev Parnas (photo), a former Giuliani associate who has been arrested and charged with campaign finance crimes, and Robert Hyde, a Trump donor and Republican congressional candidate.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Documents turned over to the Intelligence Committee by Lev Parnas include a profoundly alarming dialogue between Mr. Parnas and Robert Hyde, a Trump donor,” Chairman Engel said in a statement Wednesday. “The messages suggest a possible risk to Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch’s security in Kyiv before she was recalled from her post last year. These threats occurred at the same time that the two men were also discussing President Trump’s efforts, through Rudy Giuliani, to smear the ambassador’s reputation.”

Politico national security correspondent Natasha Bertrand tweeted images of the alarming texts Tuesday evening:

ADVERTISEMENT

Among them are these disturbing texts:

ADVERTISEMENT

Hyde, the Trump donor who allegedly was part of the text conversation, defended himself via this tweet:

ADVERTISEMENT

And more recently, this one:

ADVERTISEMENT

Image via Twitter

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Facebook

Trump didn’t know basic Pearl Harbor history when he visited infamous Hawaii memorial: report

Published

6 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

A new book written by Washington Post national investigative reporter Carol Leonnig and White House bureau chief Philip Rucker, both Pulitzer Prize winners, paints a bleak picture of President Trump's mental and intellectual fitness for office. In a book review for the 417-page A Very Stable Genius published in The Washington Post this Wednesday, Ashley Parker highlights some eye-opening portions, one of which suggest Trump doesn't even know the basic history of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Do you paint houses, too?’ Nancy Pelosi suggests Trump is a mobster with line from The Irishman

Published

10 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

Speaker Nancy Pelosi raised eyebrows on Wednesday during a speech on the floor of the House of Representatives as she sent two articles of impeachment to the U.S. Senate.

"The president of the United States, in using appropriated funds enacted in a bipartisan way by this Congress, funds that were meant to help the Ukraine fight the Russians -- the president considered that his private ATM machine, I guess," Pelosi said. "And said he could say to the president [of Ukraine], he could make -- 'do me a favor.'"

"Do me a favor? Do you paint houses too? What is this?" Pelosi wondered. "Do me a favor?"

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

‘Dangerously uninformed’ Trump ‘toyed with’ awarding himself the Medal of Freedom: report

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 15, 2020

By

One of President Donald Trump’s most widely ridiculed assertions is that he is a “very stable genius,” and that line is used in an ironic way in the title of the forthcoming Philip Rucker/Carol D. Leonnig book, “A Very Stable Genius: Donald J. Trump’s Testing of America” — ironic because the book depicts Trump as being the opposite of stable during his time in the White House.

The Washington Post has obtained a copy of the 417-page book, which has a Tuesday, January 21 release date on Amazon — and according to the Post’s Ashley Parker, “A Very Stable Genius” is full of “vivid details from Trump’s tumultuous first three years as president, from his chaotic transition before the taking office to Special Counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s Russia investigation and final report.”

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image