House managers warn White House counsel Pat Cipollone he must disclose information as a ‘material witness’
On Tuesday, in the immediate run-up to the impeachment trial, House managers sent a letter to White House counsel Pat Cipollone, warning him that he is a “material witness” to President Donald Trump’s alleged abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
The letter further demands that he disclose firsthand information prior to the beginning of the trial.
Read the full letter below:
House managers have sent a letter to WHCO Pat Cipollone stating that the evidence gathered in the impeachment inquiry indicates he is a "material witness" to the charges laid out in the articles, and demand he must disclose all firsthand information prior to the trial pic.twitter.com/2BTfA8JGMQ
— Alayna Treene (@alaynatreene) January 21, 2020
