How do I know if I might have coronavirus? 5 questions answered
Editor’s note: The new coronavirus, 2019 n-CoV, continues to spread in China, and cases are being diagnosed in many other countries, including the U.S. In some of those countries, including Germany and Vietnam, people who have not visited China have been diagnosed. With initial symptoms that resemble other diseases, many people are wondering how to know whether to seek medical help.
With the new coronavirus now in the US, am I at risk?
The biggest risk factors for being infected with the new coronavirus are travel to China, particularly Wuhan and other areas of Hubei Province, and close contact with a person who has a suspected or confirmed n-CoV case. Without those risk factors, the chance for the general American public of catching this virus is low.
However, the outbreak is rapidly changing, and it is unclear how the situation in the U.S. will evolve in upcoming weeks.
What are the symptoms of 2019 n-CoV?
Most cases of 2019 n-CoV have had fever and signs of pneumonia, like cough or shortness of breath. In some cases people are not able to breathe on their own and require the use of a ventilator. A small percentage of people die.
What should I do if I have any of these symptoms?
If you experience any of these symptoms within 14 days of travel to China, or within 14 days of coming in close contact with an individual infected with the coronavirus, you should immediately call your health care provider. It is best to call ahead before going to a clinic or emergency room.
Your health care provider will evaluate you with the help of your state’s public health department and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. If your travel history and reported symptoms fit with n-CoV infection, you may be tested for the virus. Right now that test can be performed only at the CDC, so your health care provider would send samples to the CDC for testing.
What else could it be?
At this time of year many respiratory viruses are circulating in the community, including influenza, RSV, rhinovirus and human coronaviruses, which are different from the 2019 n-CoV virus. It is much more likely that you have one of these viruses than the 2019 n-CoV virus, even if you have traveled to China.
So there are other coronaviruses?
Yes. There are four human coronaviruses that circulate each year in the U.S. They cause 10% to 30% of upper respiratory tract illnesses in the U.S., with mild symptoms akin to the common cold. Health care labs can test for these coronaviruses – but not for 2019 n-CoV.
Catharine Paules, Associate Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases, Pennsylvania State University
This article is republished from The Conversation under a Creative Commons license. Read the original article.
Trump administration refuses to turn over details on secret Kushner 2017 meeting in China until after the election: report
While President Trump was on a 12-day tour of Asia back in 2017, there was one meeting that didn't appear on White House or State Department agendas: it was a meeting with Chinese private equity investors convened by Jared Kushner and U.S. Ambassador Terry Branstad. According to a report from CNBC, the meeting took place during a time when the Kushner family was under fire for pursuing overseas investors while Jared occupied a senior role in the White House.
"A White House official had subsequently confirmed the existence of the meeting to CNBC, but when pressed on attendees, the official would only say no real estate investors were present," CNBC's Kayla Tausche writes.
Breaking Banner
‘Digging their own graves’: Conservative warns GOP will get slaughtered in 2020 if they block John Bolton
Conservative Washington Examiner columnist Quin Hillyer has issued a dire warning for Republicans: Call witnesses at President Donald Trump's impeachment trial or risk getting slaughtered in the 2020 election.
"Senate Republicans are digging their own graves," he writes at the start of his latest column. "If Republicans do not allow at least a few witnesses into the Senate impeachment trial, they will pay a heavy political price if evidence emerges later proving deep corruption by President Trump."
Breaking Banner
Alan Dershowitz buried alive after whining his impeachment comments on the Senate floor were ‘willfully distorted’
Former Havard Law professor Alan Dershowitz took to Twitter on Thursday morning to argue that his comments on the Senate floor were being misconstrued after his defense of Donald Trump in his impeachment trial was widely derided.
It didn't go well.
Defending Donald Trump, Dershowitz claimed, "Every public official that I know believes that his election is in the public interest," he said. "And if a president does something, which he believes will help him get elected in the public interest, that cannot be the kind of quid pro quo that results in impeachment."
Despite that quote being broadcast to the entire country -- where it was widely derided -- the attorney now claims, "Taking advantage of the fact most of their viewers didn’t actually hear the senate Q and A, CNN, MSNBC and some other media willfully distorted my answers. More to Come," before adding, "They characterized my argument as if I had said that if a president believes that his re-election was in the national interest, he can do anything. I said nothing like that, as anyone who actually heard what I said can attest."