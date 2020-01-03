Hundreds of thousands of Iranians flood streets to condemn US assassination of Qassem Suleimani
The massive rallies discredited U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s claim that the people of Iran would “view the American action last night as giving them freedom.”
Hundreds of thousands of Iranians flooded the streets of Tehran and other cities across the country Friday to condemn the U.S. assassination of military leader Qassem Soleimani, discrediting Secretary of State Mike Pompeo’s prediction that the people of Iran would “view the American action last night as giving them freedom.”
Images and videos of massive rallies circulated on social media as Iranians gathered following Friday prayers to denounce Soleimani’s killing, which was ordered by U.S. President Donald Trump and carried out via drone strike Thursday night.
Soleimani’s assassination, according to Al-Jazeera, “triggered a wave of emotions and garnered a response of solidarity and retribution across the otherwise divided Iranian political spectrum.”
Nazli, a 40-year-old resident from the northern city of Rasht, told the Washington Post Friday that “everyone is worried.”
“The people I spoke with weren’t sad but shocked,” said Nazli. “On social media, some people I thought didn’t support the regime are now expressing sorrow for his death.”
Mourning ceremonies have begun in different parts of #Iran over Qassem Soleimani’s assassination. His death will be a rally call for many, galvanize the Islamic Republic’s base & decisively affect direction of Iran’s foreign & domestic politics for years to come
This in Tehran: pic.twitter.com/O9NhJRVL9s
— Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) January 3, 2020
Pompeo: Iranians will view the U.S. assassination of Qasem Soleimani as “giving them freedom.”
Meanwhile, tens of thousands of Iranians protest on the streets of Tehran against the Trump-ordered U.S. air strike that killed Soleimani.pic.twitter.com/ooKfuLM1bx
— Polly Sigh (@dcpoll) January 3, 2020
Rally in Mashhad mourning Soleimani: pic.twitter.com/FtyQKXNoWm
— Sina Toossi (@SinaToossi) January 3, 2020
Hundreds of Iranians also gathered outside the United Nations office in Tehran to condemn the assassination, which sparked warnings of a catastrophic regional conflict.
Farhan Haq, deputy spokesman for U.N. Secretary General António Guterres, said in a statement Friday that “this is a moment in which leaders must exercise maximum restraint.”
“The world cannot afford another war in the Gulf,” said Haq.
Protesters rally outside UN office in #Tehran in response to US’ killing of #Soleimani pic.twitter.com/V2eQdUNp1X
— Ruptly (@Ruptly) January 3, 2020
Iranian leaders condemned Soleimani’s assassination as an act of terrorism and vowed retaliatory action against the United States.
“The U.S. bears responsibility for all consequences of its rogue adventurism,” Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif tweeted late Thursday.
The massive rallies in Iran came as U.S. Secretary of State Pompeo said in a CNN interview Friday that he believes Iranians will welcome the assassination of Soleimani—a remark that drew comparisons to former Vice President Dick Cheney’s infamous prediction in 2003 that American troops would be “greeted as liberators” in Iraq.
“We have every expectation that people not only in Iraq but in Iran will view the American action last night as giving them freedom,” said Pompeo. “Freedom to have the opportunity for success and prosperity for their nations. While the political leadership may not want that, the people in these nations will demand it.”
Watch:
Mike Pompeo to CNN on Suleimani assassination: "I saw last night there was dancing in the streets in parts of Iraq. We have every expectation that people not only in Iraq, but in Iran, will view the American action last night as giving them freedom." pic.twitter.com/ALeQBqEf2g
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 3, 2020
Trump to court evangelical Latinos at Miami megachurch where many congregants are undocumented
In a brand new outreach effort to evangelicals, President Trump's reelection campaign is set to launch the Evangelicals for Trump Coalition, which is in part an effort to bolster support among Latino evangelicals who haven't quite matched their white counterparts' support for the President.
As The Washington Post points out, Trump will appear at El Rey Jesús church in Miami this Friday, which is led by Guillermo Maldonado, a prominent Hispanic evangelical Trump ally. However, Trump's hardline immigration policies make for a complicated pitch.
According to the Miami Herald, Maldonado reassured his undocumented Hispanic congregants that don't have to worry about being deported if they show up to the event.
Breaking Banner
Trump left a key position unfilled — and it may explain mistakes in the Suleimani assassination
President Donald Trump's failure to fill a key position at the Pentagon may explain some of the criticism the administration is receiving following the assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.
While Trump often brags about his success in filling judicial vacancies, the president has failed to fill key vacancies in the executive branch -- a problem compounded by the high rate of people leaving government during his presidency.
One key vacancy is in the spotlight following the assassination.
Luke Hartig, the former senior director for counterterrorism at the National Security Council (NSC), explained the situation in an analysis published by Just Security.
Trump’s ‘unshakably loyal base’ will blindly follow him into a war with Iran: columnist
Tensions between the United States and Iran escalated on Thursday night when a strike by U.S. forces killed Iranian military commander Qasem Soleimani. And journalist Julia Ioffe, in an article for GQ, laments that President Donald Trump’s loyalists will gladly follow him into a devastating war with Iran.
“It’s no surprise that, with Tehran and its national pride backed into a corner, tensions finally bubbled over,” Ioffe explains. “As Trump rang in the new year at Mar-a-Lago, violence erupted in the region: an Iranian-backed militia killed an American contractor, the U.S. responded with drone strikes, killing militia members, and protestors swarmed the U.S. embassy in Baghdad, chanting, ‘Death to America.’”