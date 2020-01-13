‘I am livid’: Canadian CEO slams Trump for jetliner shot down during Iran conflict

The head of a Canadian food processing company blamed President Donald Trump for the downing of a jetliner in Iran that killed a colleague’s family member.

Michael McCain, the chief executive of Maple Leaf Foods, sharply criticized Trump and his foreign policy in a series of tweets published on the meat processing company’s official Twitter account, reported the New York Times.

“A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region,” McCain tweeted. “US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line.”

…U.S. government leaders unconstrained by checks/balances, concocted an ill-conceived plan to divert focus from political woes. The world knows Iran is a dangerous state, but the world found a path to contain it; not perfect but by most accounts it was the right direction… — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

…The collateral damage of this irresponsible, dangerous, ill-conceived behavior? 63 Canadians needlessly lost their lives in the crossfire, including the family of one of my MLF colleagues (his wife + 11 year old son)! We are mourning and I am livid. Michael McCain. — Maple Leaf Foods (@MapleLeafFoods) January 13, 2020

Iran admitted to mistakenly shooting down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 last week shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people aboard, including 63 Canadians.

The wife and 11-year-old son of a Maple Leaf Foods employee were among the dead, McCain said.

“We are mourning and I am livid,” he tweeted.