‘I am livid’: Canadian CEO slams Trump for jetliner shot down during Iran conflict

Published

9 mins ago

on

The head of a Canadian food processing company blamed President Donald Trump for the downing of a jetliner in Iran that killed a colleague’s family member.

Michael McCain, the chief executive of Maple Leaf Foods, sharply criticized Trump and his foreign policy in a series of tweets published on the meat processing company’s official Twitter account, reported the New York Times.

“A narcissist in Washington tears world accomplishments apart; destabilizes region,” McCain tweeted. “US now unwelcomed everywhere in the area including Iraq; tensions escalated to feverish pitch. Taking out despicable military leader terrorist? There are a hundred like him, standing next in line.”

Iran admitted to mistakenly shooting down Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 last week shortly after takeoff, killing all 176 people aboard, including 63 Canadians.

The wife and 11-year-old son of a Maple Leaf Foods employee were among the dead, McCain said.

“We are mourning and I am livid,” he tweeted.

