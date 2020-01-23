‘I can’t wait for revenge’: White House aide vows payback over Trump impeachment trial

The White House legislative liaison is seeking revenge as President Donald Trump faces an impeachment trial in the Senate.

According to Bloomberg reporter Daniel Flatley, legislative affairs director Eric Ueland walked past a group of reporters at the Capitol and said, “I can’t wait for revenge.”

White House liaison Eric Ueland just walked by a pen of reporters and said “I can’t wait for the revenge.” — Daniel Flatley (@DanielPFlatley) January 23, 2020

Ueland apparently has a penchant for vengeance.

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL), one of Trump’s fiercest defenders in the House, suspects Ueland pushed to keep him off the impeachment defense team as payback for his vote to limit the president’s war powers, reported Politico.

“I don’t know why it would serve someone in the White House to manufacture a divide between the president and one of his best communicators during impeachment,” Gaetz told the website.

Ueland declined to comment on Gaetz’s remarks, but he did mention the lawmaker’s support for a House resolution to prevent further U.S. military action against Iran.