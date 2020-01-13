‘I wouldn’t trust a thing they share’: Intelligence Dem blasts Russia’s latest hacking scheme to finish what Trump started

On Monday’s edition of CNN’s “OutFront,” Rep. Denny Heck (D-WA) condemned the Russian government’s apparent attempt to hack the dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden that President Donald Trump attempted to coerce from the Ukrainian president.

“A breaking story in The New York Times [is] reporting that Russian military hackers targeted Burisma, which is the Ukrainian gas company which Hunter Biden served on the board of,” said anchor Erin Burnett. “And experts are saying the timing of this hacking was sort of as this story was breaking about Hunter Biden. This was happening over the past few months. The suggestion is that Russia is looking for information on this story and dirt on Joe Biden. What do you make of that?”

“Well, if they’re not looking for it, they’ll make it up,” said Heck, who sits on the House Intelligence Committee. “Look, Erin, throughout the entire Mueller report and investigation, whenever I went home, the most frequently asked question I would get is, do you think the Russians will be back in the next the election? And of course my response was, back? They’ve never left.”

“This is standard operating procedure for Vladimir Putin’s Russia. To use cyber warfare weapons in order to further advance their objectives, and this doesn’t surprise me in the slightest,” said Heck. “And moreover, I wouldn’t trust a thing they shared or revealed as a consequence of their illegal hacking of that company in the Ukraine.”

