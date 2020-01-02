Illinois Lt. Governor is first in line to buy pot after her state legalizes it for recreational purposes
In the wake of marijuana becoming legal in her state for recreational use, Illinois Lt. Gov. Juliana Stratton decided to be the first in line at a local dispensary to buy some.
According to CBS Chicago, Stratton went to Chicago’s Sunnyside Dispensary and purchased a 100-milligram tin of Mindy’s Edibles Glazed Clementine Orange Gummies, made by the cannabis company Cresco Labs.
“For too long, IL residents, particularly those that are black & brown, have been targeted and criminalized for #cannabis possession,” Stratton, a Democrat, tweeted Wednesday. “It’s not just a new year, it’s a new day. Thank you, @GovPritzker, for ending prohibition and building a more equitable Illinois.”
Illinois, which already allowed marijuana use for medicinal purposes, became the 11th state to legalize the drug for recreational purposes. The new law signed by Governor J.B. Pritzker allows people 21 or older to possess up to 30 grams (1.06 ounces) of cannabis flower and up to 5 grams (0.17 ounces) of cannabis concentrate. This Tuesday, Pritzker granted more than 11,000 pardons for non-violent marijuana offenses in the run-up to the state legalizing the drug on New Years Day.
““We want black and brown people, we want people who’ve been left out and left behind, to have a real opportunity to not only benefit from this new industry but to create new millionaires in the black community, in the Latino community, all across this state,” he said.
Mitch McConnell ‘underestimated both Pelosi and the tolerance of the American people for Trump’s criminality’: columnist
In an op-ed for The Daily Beast this Thursday, David R. Lurie tackled the question of why "moderate" Republican lawmakers are hesitant to speak out against "Mitch McConnell’s scheme to undermine the Constitution by preventing witnesses from testifying during Donald Trump’s upcoming removal trial." According to him, it's because they're scared of losing the support of their party's loyal Trump voters.
"...if they vote to acquit [Trump] after figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton further implicate the president in a scheme to undermine the next election (and an ally under attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia), they risk losing the support of most other voters. It is a dilemma of Republicans’ own creation, and it’s becoming more excruciating every day," Lurie writes.
Breaking Banner
Convicted felon GOP congressman said he’d resign after the holidays — but he still hasn’t
As of Thursday morning, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has still not resigned from Congress following his guilty plea to felony charges — despite the fact that he said he would step down at the end of 2019, and despite the fact that he had the opportunity to do so during a pro forma session of the House.
Rep. Duncan Hunter did NOT resign during the pro forma session just now. #CA50
— Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) January 2, 2020
Mother and two daughters investigated over German zoo fire which killed dozens of monkeys
A mother and her two daughters have turned themselves in to police over a blaze which killed dozens of monkeys at a zoo in Germany on New Year's Eve, police confirmed Thursday.
The three women are being investigated for setting off banned flying lanterns to celebrate the New Year, Gerd Hoppmann, head of the Krefeld criminal police, said at a press conference.
The 60-year-old mother and her two adult daughters handed themselves in to police on Wednesday after hearing of the fire on local radio, Hoppmann said.
He said they "seemed like sensible and responsible people" who had shown "courage" in coming forward.